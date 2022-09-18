World’s richest Elon Musk’s old photo with ex-girlfriend, birthday gifts sold at an auction for over 1.5 crore!

What happens to you once you are the richest person on the planet? We don’t know everything but yes, we suppose the things that you won’t even consider looking at twice, might sell for crores! The pictures of world’s richest individual Elon Musk with his ex-girlfriend from college Jennifer Gwynne were recently sold at an auction in the US for a jaw-dropping amount of more than Rs 1.3 crores (USD 1,65,000). According to the New York Post, Boston-based RR Auction said that the photos were a collection of never-seen-before photos and “memorabilia” from Musk’s college sweetheart Jenifer Gwynne.

Notably, Musk and Gwynne dated between 1994 and 1995 when they were both studying at the University of Pennsylvania. It further reports that there was a gold necklace with a small green emerald that he gave Gwynne for her birthday while they were together and that was sold out for over Rs 40 lakhs (USD 51,000).

Next on the auction list was a birthday card that was sold for almost – (drumrolls) – Rs 13 lakh. Not to forget, the birthday card had “Boo-Boo” written on it.

The NYP report further said that there were a total of 18 candid photos and each was sold individually. Also, Gwynne and Musk aren’t in touch. In an interview, Gwynne told The Boston Globe that she read about an auction of test papers that Musk graded and realised she had far more personal items she could sell, including candid photos, a birthday card from him and a necklace he gave her.

Elon Musk is currently in a public fight with Twitter to try to get out of a $44 billion deal to buy the social media company, with a high-stakes October trial over the dispute looming. Meanwhile, Twitter shareholders on Tuesday approved Tesla chief’s USD 44 billion bid to buy the social media platform.

The approval to accept Musk’s offer of USD 54.20 per share was substantially higher than Twitter’s current trading price, below USD 42 was widely expected. Twitter has forged ahead with the deal, despite Musk’s attempts to back out because of what he says are problems with the company’s business, reported Washington Post.