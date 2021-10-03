World’s largest Khadi national flag was completed in 1.5 months — check interesting details

The flag was inaugurated by Ladakh Lieutenant Governor RK Mathur in Leh (Photo: Twitter/ Ministry of MSME)

A massive Indian national flag was unveiled in Leh, the capital of Ladakh the other day on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. The flag now comes under the category of the largest khadi national flag not in the country but in the world. The flag made from pure khadi comes in the size of 225×150 ft and weighs one tonne.

The creators of world’s largest khadi national flag, DN Bhatt from Khadi Dyers and Printers, Mumbai were quoted as saying to Indianexpress.com, that it took them 1.5 months to finish this one of its largest flags in the world. “We hired additional artists to create the flag. The military had to come and transport the flag for it was very heavy”, Bhatt was quoted as saying to Indianexpress.com.

#WATCH | 150 troops of Indian Army’s 57 Engineer regiment carried the world’s largest Indian National flag made of khadi to the top of a hill at over 2000 feet above the ground level in Leh, Ladakh. It took two hours for troops to reach the top. pic.twitter.com/ZvlKEotvXy — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2021

The flag was inaugurated by Ladakh Lieutenant Governor RK Mathur in Leh. Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane also present on this very special occasion. Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier urged people to go for khadi products to mark Gandhi Jayanti. . “Let us buy Khadi products and mark Bapu’s Jayanti with great fervour,” he said during a recent episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’. “Today in the 75th year of independence, we can say with satisfaction that the pride that Khadi had in the freedom movement, today our young generation is giving the same glory to khadi,” added PM Modi.