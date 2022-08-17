World’s largest Chai-led platform Chai Point enters Amritsar

Chai Point, which claims to be World’s largest Chai-led beverage platform, has announced its entry into Punjab’s Amritsar by opening its store at the city’s iconic Town Hall Complex near The Golden Temple. The Company also organised a Chai langar at The Golden Temple on the morning of 15th August, as a tribute for entering the holy city. Amuleek Singh Bijral, Co-founder & CEO, Chai Point, says, “We are excited to bring the Chai Point experience to a city known for its exceptional food culture. With our innovation backed myChai™ brewing systems and a wide array of food offerings, we are looking forward to delighting our customers in Amritsar with an elevated Chai led experience.”

Chai Point Amritsar is a large format store offering both indoor and outdoor seating. The premium store design and experience comprises a contemporary environment inside a historic building with careful attention given to its scale and original texture. “While staying true to the building’s typology of the space, we paid homage to the building’s former stature by using materials and furniture that are relevant to the times when it was still an active palace, a time when artisans and royalty walked the halls of this massive palace. Therefore, we found a blend of contemporary and vernacular look and a tactile mix of materials in natural finishes that bear traces of craftsmanship and serve as an appropriate base for the design. As a showcase of our multi-layered approach to design, the original walls of the building were contrasted with massive wooden panelling that frames the space at sill level,” adds Bijral.



Chai Point is working on its retail expansion strategy and is planning to open 100 more stores in the next 12-18 months. Chai Point claims to bring an elevated Chai experience to a larger consumer base through its myChai™ brewing system. Chai Point is present in India through its retail network of 180 stores across 9 major cities and in over 3500 workplace community hubs covering 43 cities through its specialised brewing systems. Over the past month, the company has opened 18 stores with a strong presence in major cities including Bangalore, Hyderabad, Pune, Mumbai and Delhi NCR.



According to a Chai Point press statement, the company serves over 7lakh cups every day and fulfilled 100 million cups delivery over the past year through its cloud kitchens and delivery networks using their innovative heat retaining Chai flasks which were launched in 2016. Chai Point also says that it is the first company in India to launch environment-friendly heat retaining Chai flasks that can keep the chai, coffee hot for up to 2 hours. With its packaged goods range, Chai Point has served over 8,300 pin codes in India.