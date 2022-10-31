World Vegan Day: Health benefits of shifting to a vegan lifestyle

It’s no secret that a vegan lifestyle is in high demand in the West due to environmental and ethical concerns. However, the trend is gaining prominence in the Indian market. A recent survey by YouGov stated that India ranks third in joining the vegan bandwagon, right after the US and UK. The report also highlighted that 65% of Indians would shift to a vegan lifestyle by the end of 2022. While consumers across age groups are trying to adopt the vegan lifestyle, the millennials are trying to incorporate sustainable and healthy foods into their regular diets.

The growing prominence of a vegan diet

Jasmine Bharucha, founder of Katharos Foods said, “A vegan diet encompasses the consumption of plant-based foods while excluding all animal products from the diet, including cheese and milk. Consumers today are shifting towards vegan foods to boost their health but also for weight management and improve immunity. They make conscious choices and indulge in mindful eating since health is their priority. Furthermore, people are becoming all the more aware of the impact rendered on the planet by their food choices. Offering a myriad of health benefits and helping them adopt healthy lifestyle practices, a vegan lifestyle is their go-to choice.”



A vegan diet provides health benefits

Listed health benefits of vegan diet, Jasmine Bharucha said that a well-planned vegan diet has various health benefits. “Several studies have reported that vegan diets are rich in potassium, magnesium, folate, and vitamins A, C, and E. They provide fiber, antioxidants, and beneficial plant compounds in greater amounts. This is why vegan diets are powerful enough to provide all the vital nutrients needed for a long and healthy lifestyle,” Bharucha explained.



Jasmine Bharucha further listed more health benefits of a well planned vegan diet:

1 – Shedding the kilos

Various studies point out that consumers following a vegan diet usually have a lower body mass index as they make conscious decisions regarding weight. People consuming a low-fat, high-fiber vegan diet lose more weight than those following a conventional low-fat diet. It eliminates many foods rich in cholesterol, calories, and saturated fat, along with processed and pre-packaged items and encourages people to eat fresh and whole foods. This is how shifting to a vegan lifestyle aids in weight loss without the need to focus on calorie cutting actively.

2 – Preventing diabetes

A major benefit of a vegan diet is that it helps manage type 2 diabetes. A vegan lifestyle improves blood sugar levels and insulin sensitivity, reducing the chances of people falling prey to type 2 diabetes. In fact, vegan foods also help lower risk factors associated with diabetes, such as obesity.

3 – Boosting skin health

It’s often said that ‘what we eat shows on our skin.’ When it comes to skin issues, dairy products and the diet we consume are perceived to be the major culprits. A vegan diet is your solution if you want flawless, glowing skin. It not only cuts off dairy products from your diet but also promotes eating fresh fruits and vegetables. Rich in antioxidants and essential vitamins, the plant-based diet plays a vital role in boosting your skin health.



4 – Protecting against certain critical diseases

A vegan diet provides several health benefits, as it is packed with phytochemicals, antioxidant carotenoids, a higher proportion of total omega-3 fatty acids, and lower levels of saturated fatty acids. They propagate consuming only plant-based products and, thus, help in lowering the risk of developing cancer and other diseases like cardiovascular conditions. In fact, medical experts also suggest that plant-based foods help cancer patients maintain body stamina and decrease side effects of medicines during and after treatment.

Summing up, Bharucha said that shifting to a vegan lifestyle is important for humans and saving animals and reducing the impact on the environment. “Realizing this and the health benefits of a vegan lifestyle, people are now making mindful dietary choices. This is why a plant-based diet is gradually gaining prominence. A few years ago, this choice was tough. However, today, switching to a vegan diet has become easy with the many sumptuous options available in the market, including vegan milk, cheese, sweets, chocolates, butter, supplements, etc.,” she concluded.