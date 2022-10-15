World Students’ Day: Quotes and works of Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam to ignite every young mind

On October 15, every year, students across the world celebrate World Students’ Day to commemorate the birth anniversary of Dr. Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam, who served as India’s 11th president from 2002 to 2007. Kalam is widely regarded as the “People’s President” during his five-year term as he was much loved by the public, especially students. The event aims to acknowledge his contributions to the education sector and students.

Kalam was known for his passion for teaching. In 2015, he passed away while he was giving a lecture at the Indian Institute of Management, Shillong.

He was born in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu. He studied physics and science and dedicated his life to teaching. He was also regarded as the “Missile Man of India” for his contributions to the country’s space program and development of multiple missiles and nation’s space program.

Also Read: Future trends in the creator economy and the journey of a young social media entrepreneur

As an administrator, he held positions with some of the country’s most prominent organizations, such as the DRDO and the ISRO. After becoming the president of India, he dedicated his life to teaching. He was also a visiting professor at various Indian universities. He was awarded the Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan, and Padma Bhushan, all of which were given due to his services to the country.

Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam: Quotes

Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam is an idol for millions of Indians as well as for the world. Here are some of the Quotes by Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam.

“Failure will never overtake me if my determination to succeed is strong enough.”

If four things are followed – having a great aim, acquiring knowledge, hard work, and perseverance – then anything can be achieved. A. P. J. Abdul Kalam

“All birds find shelter during a rain, but an eagle avoids rains by flying above the clouds.”

“If you fail, never give up because FAIL means ‘First Attempt in Learning.”

“Man needs his difficulties because they are necessary to enjoy success.”

“Dream is not that which you see while sleeping, it is something that does not let you sleep.”

“To become ‘unique,’ the challenge is to fight the hardest battle which anyone can imagine until you reach your destination.”

“Dream, dream, dream, dreams transform into thoughts, and thoughts result in actions.”

Books by Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam

APJ Abdul Kalam had this huge vision of seeing his nation at the top of the world that is described in all his written works. Here are some of the most remarkable books by the late president.

Wings of Fire: An Autobiography

Ignited Minds: Unleashing the Power within India

India 2020: A vision for the new millennium

Mission of India: A Vision of Indian Youth

Guided Souls: Dialogues on the Purpose of Life

My Journey: Transforming Dreams into Actions

Governance for Growth in India

Forge Your Future: Candid, Forthright, Inspiring