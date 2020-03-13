World Sleep Day 2020: How a good night’s sleep can perk up your happiness and productivity!

A good night’s sleep can impact your happiness and energy quotient throughout the day ahead.

World Sleep Day 2020: Good sleep is not defined in any textbook but the world is waking up to the importance of sleep. A person who has slept well starts the day with energy to take on the day’s activities, whereas a person who has slept poorly begins the day with lacklustre energy. Simply put, a good night’s sleep can impact your happiness and energy quotient throughout the day ahead. So, let’s not underestimate the significance of World Sleep Day and why this term is trending worldwide.

In a world where social media and technology and apps consume a big chunk of our waking hours, it comes as no surprise that most people today suffer from what is referred to as ‘sleep deficit’, which comes with many symptoms that we tend to ignore in our daily, rush-filled life.

A 2015 study in the Journal of Child Psychology & Psychiatry showed that children’s sleep patterns can have a direct impact on their academic performance and their behaviour. On World Sleep Day 2020, let’s take a closer look at why sleep is important.

World Sleep Day 2020:Sleep disorder symptoms

Sleep disorder symptoms are on the rise, not just among adults but also among children and teenagers. This poses several health risks including issues related to poor memory, concentration and balanced state of mind, all of which affects one’s daily routine and activities.

Fatigue and exhaustion are also warning signs that indicate a sleep disorder.

In fact, everyone is likely to have experienced some form of sleep disorder at some point in life.

For instance, have you ever heard of the term ‘dysania’?

Well, if you are one of those people who find it extremely

difficult to wake up from bed every morning, here’s a term to check on.

World Sleep Day 2020: Is it ok to get 5 hours of sleep?

Most doctors recommend that healthy adults require 7 to 9 hours of sleep daily. This clearly implies that children and teenagers need more hours of sleep.

World Sleep Day: How much sleep do I need?

Your sleep requirements depend on several factors including age. However, you can safely check with a physician whether 7 to 9 hours a day is sufficient sleep for you.

On World Sleep Day, it is important to keep a balanced lifestyle schedule that prioritizes your overall well being. Remember, getting a good night’s sleep is important for your physical, emotional and mental well being.