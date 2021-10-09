World Post Day 2021: Why it is celebrated, history and this year’s theme

In 2021, the theme for the event has been decided to be ‘Innovate to Recover’.

World Post Day 2021: Every year, October 9 is celebrated as the World Post Day, and the day is recognised by the United Nations. According to the UN, the postal network across the world contains over 6.5 lakh offices and employs 53 lakh people. In most of the countries, postal services have been classified as public services, including in India. The Department of Post in India has been functioning for over one and a half centuries, and has a network of more than 1.55 lakh offices. As per the DoP, India has the most widely distributed postal network in the world.

World Post Day: History and Significance

October 9 is marked as the World Post Day to commemorate the anniversary of the establishment of the Universal Postal Union way back in 1874. The remembrance of the World Post Day came into effect in 1969 at the Universal Postal Union Congress held in Tokyo in 1969. Since then, numerous countries use this occasion to celebrate the service, and also announce or promote new postal schemes, products and services on this day.

The World Post Day is celebrated to create awareness about the role the postal services play in the everyday lives of people and businesses. It also aims to highlight the economic and social significance of the service in the development of countries.

World Post Day 2021: Theme for this year

In 2021, the theme for the event has been decided to be ‘Innovate to Recover’. The UPU DG 2021 said that when the established supply chain infrastructure was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic worldwide, it was the postal services that still found a way to continue offering their services. Hence, this innovation of the postal services as well as their resilience in providing services even in the face of the global pandemic is what is being celebrated this year on this occasion.