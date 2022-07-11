World Population Day 2022: What is the history, significance, and theme of the annual event?

World Population Day 2022: World Population Day is an annual event, celebrated on 11 July every year. It is an initiative to spread awareness across the globe about population issues. The major purpose of World Population Day 2022 is to raise awareness about child marriage, gender equality, human rights and the importance of family planning among other issues.

According to a report, presently, the world population is about 7.96 billion and it is expected to increase by nearly 8.5 billion in 2030.

World Population Day 2022 Theme



The theme of World Population Day 2022 is for a universe of 8 billion which expects a strong future for all guaranteeing freedom and decisions for all.

According to the theme, there are around 8 billion individuals living on earth however not every one of them is getting rights and opportunities. Many individuals still face harassment, discrimination and violence on the basis of their sexual orientation, gender, ethnicity, class, religion, disability and country of origin.

World Population Day 2022 gives an opportunity to highlight the fact that the overpopulation issue, human rights violations, and gender inequality has become major issue in emerging nations.

World Population Day 2022 History



World Population Day was established by the Governing Council of the United National Development Programme in 1989. It started after Five Billion Day on 11 July 1987., on that specific date, the world’s population crossed 5 billion. Then, it was decided to observe World Population Day on a global scale so that more awareness can be spread around the world about the growing population.

World Population Day was subsequently remembered by the UN General Assembly in 1990 with Resolution 45/26 and decided to continue observing World Population Day to raise awareness of population issues.

World Population Day 2022 Significance

The purpose of celebrating world population day is to draw the attention of the public to the importance of population issues and the need to curb them. Family planning, poverty, sexual equality, civil rights, maternal health, and others are the topics to discuss on this occasion this year.