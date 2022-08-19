World Photography Day: Get these camera accessories at up to 65% off on Amazon

On World Photography Day, Amazon is bringing together a plethora of deals on new launches and products such as cameras, ring lights, gimbals, tripods, and more. Amazon users will be able to avail themselves of discounts up to 65% on popular brands such as GoPro, Canon, Sony, Digitek, and more.

The World Photography Week is live till August 25 where Amazon will also host four live sessions on Instagram to showcase the best lenses for content creation.

FinancialExpress.com lists some products that photography enthusiasts can choose from with deals and offers.

Canon M50 Mark II

For the vlogger, the elegant Canon M50 Mark II comes with the option of in-camera YouTube live streaming for real-time engagement. It enables vloggers to film vertical videos in 4K and offers wireless connectivity with cloud storage and smartphones. The product is available for Rs 57,890.

DIGITEK (DTR 550LW) (67 inch) Tripod

A DSLR tripod, it has an operating height of 5.57 ft and can carry a maximum capacity of 4.5 kg. It is portable and made from lightweight aluminium with a 360° ball head. The multipurpose head comes with quick release and ensures fast transitions between shots. The built-in bubblehead adjusts horizontal position and three-way head with adjustable pan and allows tilting and swivel motion with landscape or portrait options. The product is available for Rs 1,549.

DIGITEK (DRL 12C)

A professional 30.5 cm LED ring light with a tripod stand for cameras and mobile phones, it comes with three temperature modes and dimmable lighting for the perfect YouTube videos, photo and video shoots, livestreaming and makeup tutorials. The LED ring light comes with special energy-saving LED beads and constant current drive. The all-in-one camera accessory is available for Rs 1,699.

GoPro HERO9 Black

With a new, larger rear touchscreen with touch zoom, the tiny camera feels instantly familiar and its new front display makes for easy framing and intuitive control. It also comes with 5K30 + 4K60 video, wide FOV, and a 1,720 mAh battery. It captures professional quality photographs with 20 MP clarity. The SuperPhoto allows the camera to automatically pick the best image processing option. The cool device can be bought for Rs 36,989.

Sony Digital Vlog Camera ZV 1

The Sony product is compact and comes with a flip screen, built-in microphone, and Bluetooth shooting grip. The product is available for Rs 69,990.

zhi yun Smooth 5 3-Axis Focus Pull & Zoom Capability Handheld Gimbal Stabilizer

The 3-axis gimbal covers every angle while the motor at the rear prevents blocking while filming and free movement from all perspectives. The round-cap joystick and optimised control panel provide a better experience to check and adjust gimbal status while changing parameters on the fly. The product is available for Rs 14,999.