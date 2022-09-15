World Negroni Week: Enjoy the weekend with these fun and quirky recipes

It’s World Negroni Week! A global celebration to show appreciation for this iconic cocktail. Traditionally made with gin, vermouth and Campari, Negroni is a bright red classic cocktail, infused with intense flavors. The Negroni has long been a classic cocktail that alludes to timelessness and sophistication. This Italian wonder, most known for comprising just 3 key ingredients, is a sure shot winner and as we gear up to raise a toast. The Negroni was known to signify the balance of good and bad things in life, mainly because it perfectly balanced bitterness and fruity sweetness.This World Negroni Week, let’s raise a toast to this popular drink by trying these recipes:

Hot Negroni

This sublime twist is a classic and a wonderfully warming and herbaceous sip.

Ingredients Required:

25ml Sipsmith London Dry Gin

25ml Campari

25ml sweet vermouth

Red berry tea

Dehydrated orange (optional)

Method: Pour the first three ingredients into a mug and stir. Top with hot red berry tea. Garnish with a dehydrated orange or a fresh orange slice.

Glassware: Tea Cup

Garnish: Dehydrated orange or a fresh orange slice

Negroni – Sipsmith

Bracingly bitter, herbaceously complex — yet still refreshing, this Negroni recipe will soothe your palette.

Ingredients Required:

25ml Sipsmith London Dry Gin

25ml sweet vermouth

25ml Campari

orange twist (to garnish)

cloves, to garnish (optional)

Method: Fill a mixing glass with ice. Add all the ingredients to the mixing glass and stir 20-25 times. Strain into an ice-filled Rocks glass. Garnish with an orange twist, studded with cloves

Glassware: Rocks glass

Garnish: Orange twist, cloves

Japanese Negroni – Roku

Ingredients Required:

30ml Roku Gin

15ml Umeshu

15ml Campari

Method: Build in glass over a large ice cube.

Glassware: Old Fashioned / Rocks

Garnish: Orange twist

Roku Negroni

Ingredients Required:

50ml Roku Gin

10ml Bitter liquor

10ml Vermouth

10ml Sakura cordial

Method: Combine and stir. Garnish with an orange peel

Glassware: Old Fashioned / Rocks

Garnish: Orange peel

Cheers!