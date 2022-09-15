World Negroni Week: Enjoy the weekend with these fun and quirky recipes

It’s World Negroni Week! A global celebration to show appreciation for this iconic cocktail. Traditionally made with gin, vermouth and Campari, Negroni is a bright red classic cocktail, infused with intense flavors. The Negroni has long been a classic cocktail that alludes to timelessness and sophistication. This Italian wonder, most known for comprising just 3 key ingredients, is a sure shot winner and as we gear up to raise a toast. The Negroni was known to signify the balance of good and bad things in life, mainly because it perfectly balanced bitterness and fruity sweetness.This World Negroni Week, let’s raise a toast to this popular drink by trying these recipes:
Hot Negroni
This sublime twist is a classic and a wonderfully warming and herbaceous sip.
Ingredients Required:
25ml Sipsmith London Dry Gin
25ml Campari
25ml sweet vermouth
Red berry tea
Dehydrated orange (optional)
Method: Pour the first three ingredients into a mug and stir. Top with hot red berry tea. Garnish with a dehydrated orange or a fresh orange slice.
Glassware: Tea Cup
Garnish: Dehydrated orange or a fresh orange slice
Negroni – Sipsmith
Bracingly bitter, herbaceously complex — yet still refreshing, this Negroni recipe will soothe your palette.
Ingredients Required:
25ml Sipsmith London Dry Gin
25ml sweet vermouth
25ml Campari
orange twist (to garnish)
cloves, to garnish (optional)
Method: Fill a mixing glass with ice. Add all the ingredients to the mixing glass and stir 20-25 times. Strain into an ice-filled Rocks glass. Garnish with an orange twist, studded with cloves
Glassware: Rocks glass
Garnish: Orange twist, cloves
Japanese Negroni – Roku
Ingredients Required:
30ml Roku Gin
15ml Umeshu
15ml Campari
Method: Build in glass over a large ice cube.
Glassware: Old Fashioned / Rocks
Garnish: Orange twist
Roku Negroni
Ingredients Required:
50ml Roku Gin
10ml Bitter liquor
10ml Vermouth
10ml Sakura cordial
Method: Combine and stir. Garnish with an orange peel
Glassware: Old Fashioned / Rocks
Garnish: Orange peel
Cheers!