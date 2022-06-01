World Milk Day 2022: Why do we celebrate World Milk Day? Check history, significance and more

In 2001, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations had adopted June 1 as World Milk day, where in the day is marked to recognise milk as the global food for celebrating the dairy industry. The day has been celebrated ever since with campaigns and events that promote the benefits of dairy and milk products with a focus on the contributions done by the dairy industry in offering livelihood to billions of people around the world.

The World Milk Day celebrations this year will begin with a dairy rally from May 29 to May 31 and will conclude on June 1 with world milk day.

What is the significance of World Milk Day?

World Milk Day is celebrated to raise awareness about the value of milk and dairy products in our lives. Not only are they a great source of nourishment but are also a great source of income for many people globally. Also, the global dairy market plays a critical role in the global economy that also has great importance in the Indian economic setup as India happens to be the largest milk producer.

What is the Theme of World Milk Day this year?

The theme for World Milk Day this year is to draw the world’s attention to the climate change crisis and the milk industry would help in minimizing its impact on the planet. The aim here is to achieve ‘Dairy Net Zero’ by cutting down on the industry’s greenhouse gas emissions over the next 30 years.

Some interesting quotes and wishes for World Milk Day-