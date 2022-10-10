World Mental Health Day: Social Media campaign ‘AskForIt’ launched by NumroVani

NumroVani launched a social media campaign called #AskForIt to encourage people to come forward, bring a change and receive the personalized help that they need to better deal with their situation. The campaign highlights how we are not alone in this and that help is always available for those who #AskForIt.

The campaign will use digital platforms like Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp, and LinkedIn to share how being responsible for your mental health results in avoiding life-long disabilities and the importance of eliminating mental health stigma to live a healthier, more fulfilled life. NumroVani aspires to tell us through this campaign that there is a major reason behind the way you feel “off”, “gloomy” or “unproductive” and acknowledging the cause makes it easier to learn coping mechanisms and effective strategies.

The campaign emphasizes the fact that choosing mental well-being programs that are proactive and personalized for each person is the need of the hour provided their accentuated efficacy. Based on a retrospective analysis at NumroVani, in around 10000 people, those who were provided personalized wellness programs were found more interested and inclined toward their mental well-being than those who practiced generalized solutions.



The campaign aims to generate awareness around proactive and personalized wellness programs based on an individual’s Date of Birth, Name, and Chronotype.

Speaking on the initiative, Sidhharrth S Kumaar, Founder of NumroVani, says, “Given the times, making mental health and well-being a global priority for all our utmost responsibility. While mental health awareness has begun to take shape in recent years, we have a long way to go to develop convenient and personalized resources along with the urgency to eliminate the negligence that averts a multitude from receiving the help they need. We are geared to make a positive change and aim to bring it via our campaign #AskForIt.”