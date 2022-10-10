World Mental Health Day: Healthy mind leads to healthy world

Every year on October 10, the world celebrates World Mental Health Day to increase awareness of mental health concerns and to organize support for individuals who are dealing with them.

Depression, anxiety, and other mental diseases have traditionally been the center of attention in mental health. The idea of “Don’t change will adversely impact our society in near future and can lead to disastrous effects on mental health.

Data from the World Health Organization (WHO) indicate that the COVID-19 pandemic caused anxiety and depression prevalence rates to increase by 25 percent. Depression and anxiety cause the global economy to lose more than $1 trillion in working days per year, according to the WHO. The WHO says growing social and economic inequalities, and protracted conflicts, violence and public health emergencies affecting whole populations are further threatening progress toward improved well-being.



“To identify and understand the various emotions staff feel at the workplace, especially negative emotions such as anxiety, fear, stress, frustration and fear, it is important for organizations to measure them via strategic employee surveys. Alongside this, employers also need to measure the emotions that staff want to feel. This combined data can help an organisation identify problem areas and design the ideal state.” Said Christopher Chris Roberts, Founder, MD Engaged Strategy

Christopher added “ Note that if a large number of staff are stressed or anxious at work, all roads lead to leadership. Invariably, it is due to a command and control style that lacks empathy. What is required is a coaching style of leadership with tools to read people, influencing skills, and the means to make them mentally resilient. This helps staff become the best versions of themselves. For more complex issues, which may stem from personal or social triggers, staff need to have access to anonymous counselling.”

“Poor mental health is a global issue that has been exacerbated by growing stress and anxiety levels especially amongst the working professionals. The World Health Organization in 1954 declared, “without mental health there can be no true physical health.” India accounts for ⅓ mental health issues in the world. Hence, it becomes significant to explore the paradigm of mental health awareness to ensure early recognition and combat mental health stigma while stimulating simple and practical interventions within the ecosystem. In order to promote mental well-being, India must advocate mental health care for reduced stress through nationwide community volunteering,” Raman Mittal, Co-founder of Idanim said.



According to Raman Mittal of Idanim, there are 3 areas that should be focused upon:



Education: It is important to spread awareness and knowledge about the subject of mental health and eliminate the stigma associated with it. This needs to be done by different factions – media, influential folks, government agencies etc.



Access: Extending improved access to mental healthcare and encouraging the development of novel drugs alongside therapeutic treatment can reform the landscape of poor mental health in India.



Technology: Creating policies that ethically frame the use of new age technologies such as AI based mobile applications to succumb to ill mental health can significantly play a crucial role in conditioning the people suffering from bad mental health.

It is often difficult for people to access care even when help is available because of stigma and discrimination. Therefore, there is a need to create more awareness and education about Mental Health throughout the year. This needs a global commitment to raise awareness and mobilize support for mental health issues.