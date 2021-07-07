World Macaroni Day 2021: History, significance and how to celebrate

The term macaroni came from the Greek word “Makaroneia”.

What is World Macaroni Day: Every year on July 7, World Macaroni Day is celebrated. Though macaroni is only one type of pasta, it has a special day dedicated all to itself to mark the important role it plays in the lives of people, especially children. Made of durum wheat, macaroni is an elbow-shaped pasta, which has attained importance even though it was by no means the first pasta to be invented. Here’s why World Macaroni Day is celebrated and why it is significant.

World Macaroni Day: History and Significance

The celebration of World Macaroni Day began in order to celebrate the fact that Macaroni and Cheese played an important role in the lives of children, and it is usually among the first forms of pasta that people try. The macaroni is diverse and can be used in multiple dishes, but Macaroni and Cheese seems to be special and it is a very famous dish, even though it is a fairly recent dish.

The term macaroni came from the Greek word “Makaroneia”.

The day is aimed to encourage people to experiment with the elbow-shaped pasta that can be used as pasta and also as a supporting starch component in more complex dishes.

It is also meant to acknowledge the fact that macaroni has also been used extensively in arts and crafts, and also aims to encourage artists to use this pasta more in different forms of art.

Celebrating World Macaroni Day

In accordance with the significance of the day, people can celebrate World Macaroni Day by experimenting with dishes that make use of macaroni and by creating arts and crafts in which macaroni is used. In order to make things more fun, people can also bring in elements like macaroni eating competition among family members to mark the day.