World Idly Day: 7 idly recipes that are way too easy to be so delicious

World Idli Day 7 types of mouth-watering Idli recipes you must try

Whenever we talk about having breakfast, one of the dishes which pops in our mind instantly is idli. Did you know that idli is the most ordered breakfast in India and as per one of the surveys, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Chennai are the top three cities that order the most idlis? Idli is so famous that internationally it is loved as well. A report suggested that San Francisco, London, and New Jersey are top idli ordering cities. Yes, you read it right.

This steamy South Indian dish which is a staple in South Indian households over the years has got a lot of twists. New spin of the quintessential idli has led to chocolate Idli, chicken fry idli, chili idli, and French fry idli among others. Today, March 30 is dedicated for this dish and it is known as World Idli Day. The same has been celebrated for the past three years.

Speaking of the health factor, these simple but glorious steamed rice pancakes are super healthy which can be relished any time of the day. It has no saturated fat and no cholesterol so weight-watchers and health conscious people always enjoy it. To top it all, idli is not only filling but also satisfies our taste buds. Talking about the varieties of idli, we know the regular steamed ones, vegetable idlis, and stuffed idlis, but there are unique varieties of this dish available. Check out the variations found in idlis below..

1. Kancheepuram Idli:

The origins of this can be traced back to many centuries. Apparently, this variety was first prepared at the Vardarajaswamy temple as prasad. The texture of these idlis is course, and traditionally, it is cooked in large vessels or bamboo basket and then sliced. Clarified butter, cashew, Bengal gram, jeera, curry leaves, and peppercorns are added to the batter. Enjoy this piping hot idli with sambar or tomato chutney.

2. Taushe/Cucumber Idli:

This variety of idli is super soft and delectable. This recipe comprises of coconut, semolina, cucumber, and jaggery. It is simply out of the world. This particular dish is quite famous among the Konkanis. There are both sweet and savory versions. They are traditionally cooked either in banana leaves or turmeric leaves.

3. Spot Idli/Tawa Idli:

The spot idli which is quite famous in Hyderabad is typically made with a lot of spices, onion and tomatoes and ghee among others. The Hyderabadi spin given to the simple form of idli can be enjoyed with lip-smacking sambar and colorful array of chutneys. There is a similar variety of Idli called Podi Idli and the same is popular too.

4. Thatte Idli:

Bidadi is known for their unique version of the idli which is known as Thatte idli. As the name suggests, these idlis are made in plates and are usually served with vegetable saagu. Aren’t these absolutely mouthwatering?

5. Moode Idli:

These idlis look very different from the regular ones as they are cylindrical in shape. They are commonly found in and around the Udupi region. The idli mould used to prepare is also different. Locals prepare the same in the customized mould of jackfruit leaves. It is also cooked in Kedige (screw pine leaves).

6. Ramasseri Idli:

These idlis are again different in looks. These are flat, soft and the size of it is that of a small dosa. They are usually made in specially designed mud pots and they are mounted one another.

7. Oats, Quinoa, Ragi Idli:

Idli, as we know, is already a nutritious recipe, but adding cereals makes it super healthier. Instead of rice and dal, nowadays, people also opt for oats, quinoa, and ragi and sometimes semolina as per their taste buds.