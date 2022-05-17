World Hypertension Day 2022: 5 holistic ways to healthy lifestyle

By Sidhharrth S Kumaar

Hypertension is a global health problem. It accounts for the death of about 8 million people worldwide every year. Unfortunately, our super busy schedules, lack of physical exercise, and absence of stress management tools are only adding to the raging numbers.



Also known as high blood pressure, hypertension is a silent killer. It shows few to no symptoms. People suffering are not even aware of this condition until they undergo life-threatening problems such as heart attack, kidney failure, or stroke. Apart from these health issues, it also causes other chronic conditions like dementia and arrhythmia.



To raise awareness about this approaching danger, World Hypertension Day is celebrated every year on the 17th of May. The day reminds us to keep our blood pressure in check, go for regular appointments, and adopt certain lifestyle measures that keep the disease at bay.



While modern-day science follows a “remedios” approach, that is, curing a problem after it arises, our rich ancient culture preaches a “preventive” approach by which you can enjoy a long, healthy, and happy life free from the worries of ever suffering from hypertension. By following the simple solutions mentioned below, you can save yourself and your loved ones from the risk of high blood pressure



5 Holistic Ways to Healthy Lifestyle



It has been a fact that “prevention is better than cure” for ages. Even if we cannot prevent it, then early diagnosis and intervention certainly help reduce its impact on the self. A holistic lifestyle can be an excellent source to prevent it and as a supplement to allopathic medicines to enhance its effect.

Some of the holistic ways could be:



Personalized Yoga: Yoga is very beneficial for prevention and enhancing the effects of therapy. There are many asanas in Yoga that can help reduce hypertension issues. These include Uttanasana or standing forward bend pose, Viparita Karani or legs-up-the-wall pose, Adho Mukha Svanasana or downward-facing dog, Paschimottanasana or seated forward bend pose and Setubandhasana or bridge pose. These can effectively help keep high blood pressure under check, and regular practising can lower its levels and gradually maintain normal blood pressure. Yoga poses selected based on DoB and Name of a person enhance compliance by person, leading to a better outcome.



Personalized Meditation: Meditation has slowly and gradually gained popularity. In addition to medications and other techniques, meditation has started becoming a popular choice. The relaxation technique has gained people’s attention and is now being used. The only important thing considering meditation is that it requires discipline and regularly allocating time to it every day. Meditation can help achieve restful alertness that can be instrumental in lowering blood pressure. The proper technique for practising meditation is sitting in a quiet place with eyes closed. Relax your body and muscles and chant OM or any prayer you like. If your thoughts interfere, let them pass and return to your prayer again. Meditation selected based on DoB and the person’s name can, in turn, enhance its overall impact on the person’s life.



Personalized Sound/Music Therapy and Binaural Beats: Sound Therapy is a unique noninvasive process that uses a neurotechnology known as high-resolution, relational, resonance-based, electro encephalic mirroring or HIRREM to analyze brain activity. During the therapy, scalp sensors are used to read brain activity. These are then converted into tones reflected in the brain using earbuds. This way, the brain sees its activity in a mirror. Studies showed that people who used sound therapy consistently witnessed a considerable reduction in their blood pressure and migraine symptoms. In our pilot study at NumroVani, binaural beats selected based on the date of birth and name of the person enhance the quality of life and help prevent the disease.



Crystal therapy: Crystal therapy has healing properties for different ailments and uses crystals and stones. There are nearly 12 types of crystals recommended for managing hypertension better. These crystals include Amethyst, Bloodstone, Black Tourmaline, Charoite, Kyanite, Malachite, Sodalite, etc. These crystals help treat different aspects of hypertension and should be used according to the need. These crystals can be worn as jewellery, carried in a pocket or purse. It is essential to select a crystal based on the date of birth and name to have no ill effects on other aspects of life.



Healing by Numbers



Numbers and energy are two faces of the same coin. Inscribing specific sequences of numbers on the left palm with a blue pen is a good option in preventive care. For instance, one can inscribe codes such as “11 84 744” and “88 63 292” for managing their blood pressure.



Conclusion



Hypertension is not a single disease; instead, it is a silent disease which can act as a trigger for many other illnesses which significantly impact the life of the person and the financial wellbeing of the family as well. To prevent it, one should adopt every holistic measure personalized as per date of birth and name. Like one goes to get a preventive health checkup done, it would be an excellent idea to get an opinion from an Astro numerologist every year near your birthday to know diseases which may impact you in the time period and adopt a lifestyle to prevent it to the best extent possible.



(The author, Sidhharrth S Kumaar is Founder of NumroVani, and Astro Numerologist, Spiritual Business & Personalized Wellness Coach. He is a renowned name in Astro numerology. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the Financial Express Online. The article is for informational purposes only. Please consult medical experts and health professionals before starting any therapy, medication and/or remedy.)