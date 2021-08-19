World Humanitarian Day 2021: Know the history, theme, and significance of August 19

People can use #TheHumanRace and #WorldHumanitarianDay hashtags on social media to join the cause and get their followers talking and spread the word

World Humanitarian Day 2021: The United Nations marks August 19 as World Humanitarian Day to honour the sacrifices of all those who choose to serve humanity against all odds. As the cutthroat challenges of everyday life take a toll on humanity, the United Nations hopes the day will serve as a reminder to all those sacrifices and reignite the spirit of mankind.

World Humanitarian Day History: The day marks the death of Sergio Vieira de Mello, the Special Representative of the Secretary-General to Iraq, who was killed in a terrorist bombing of Baghdad’s United Nations Headquarters in 2003. In 2008, the United Nations General Assembly, as part of a resolution on the Coordination of Emergency Assistance of the United Nations, designated the day as World Humanitarian Day to pay tribute to de Mello and the 21 aid workers killed in the bombing.

World Humanitarian Day 2021 Theme: Every year, the United Nations chooses a theme to create awareness about a cause or crisis that needs attention. With #TheHumanRace as a theme this year, the United Nations aims to highlight the global challenges of climate action to stand in solidarity with the most vulnerable population of the world.

The United Nations has urged people to support the cause to remind the developed countries about the decade-old pledge to use an annual $100 billion in developing countries on climate mitigation and adaptation. The United Nations has urged people to take part in any physical activity — running, riding, swimming, walking — for 100 minutes between August 16 and August 31 to stand in solidarity with the vulnerable people.

In the second year of the Covid-19 pandemic, it has also highlighted the sacrifices of all the health workers who continue to provide protection and life-saving support to people in need.

World Humanitarian Day 2021 — How to Help: People can use #TheHumanRace and #WorldHumanitarianDay hashtags on social media to join the cause and get their followers talking and spread the word.