World Homeopathy Day 2019: Know importance of the day dedicated to Dr. Samuel Hahnemann

Homeopathy is a system of medicine based on the principle of triggering the body’s own healing responses. It has been around for more than 200 years, and its popularity shows no signs of waning. Homeopathy was discovered by Dr. Samuel Hahnemann, who himself was a doctor practicing western medicine. Every year April 10, his birth anniversary, World Homeopathy Day is celebrated as a tribute to Hahnemann. This year in 2019, it will be the 264th birthday of Hanhemann. On this day, let’s learn some of the most intriguing facts of the alternative system of medicine and World Homeopathy Day 2019.

What is Homeopathy?

Homeopathy is an alternative system of medicine, which believes that ‘Like cures like.’ According to it, a disease can be cured by a substance that can induce symptoms similar to the ailment itself by using highly-diluted doses of natural ingredients. These substances are believed to trigger the body’s healing system.

Lower the dose of the homeopathic ingredients, higher the potency of the medicines. Some of the homeopathic substances are diluted to such great extent that no traces or molecules of the original substances remain.

Western medicine dismisses homeopathy as a mere placebo whose two most important principles are at loggerheads with the laws of physics. But the faith patients have in homeopathy hasn’t seen any change in recent times. Plenty of documented cases exist where people have been seemingly cured of their health conditions with homeopathy.

Homeopathy is also one of the most preferred alternative systems of healing in India, coming quite to the indigenous medicine Ayurveda. It’s also among Indian government’s AYUSH for alternative medicine. India also has the biggest homeopathic drug manufacturers and traders in the country.

Why is World Homeopathy Day Celebrated?

World Homeopathy Day is celebrated not only to commemorate the birth of Dr. Hahnemann. It’s also a day to understand the challenges and future strategies to develop homeopathy even further.

It aims to create awareness about the alternative system of medicine and to improve accessibility and success rates. World Homeopathy Day seeks to bring the community together to innovate, reinvent and modernize the system of medicine so that more people can reap its benefits.