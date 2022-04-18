World Heritage Day 2022: From this year’s theme to significance, all about the day of preserving the glorious past

Every year, World Heritage Day is celebrated on April 18 in order to spread awareness about the dying cultures and natural heritage around the globe. The day focuses on solutions to preserve the ancient culture in order to create awareness about monuments, dying cultures, and sites.

World Heritage Day History

During a seminar in Tunisia, the International Council of Mountains and Sights suggested celebrating World Heritage Day on April 18, 1982, after the ICOMOS organization put down the International Charter on the Conservation and Restoration of Monuments and Sites.

World Heritage Day was started in 1983. After the UNESCO adopted the idea during the 22nd Genera; Conference in order to restore and conserve historical cities, dying ancient tribes.

World Heritage Day Significance

The main aim of the day is to conserve and preserve the heritage culture which depicts the ancient history. It has an outstanding universal value. It is a concerted effort to preserve our heritage that has. A vital link to our cultural, aesthetics, educational, economic, and inspiration legacies.

The aim and significance of the day are not just restricted to the different historical monuments, and sites. It also plays a vital role in securing the cultural integrity of a community.

“Together with ICOMOS, the UNESCO World Heritage Centre supports inclusive and diverse points of view in heritage identification, conservation, and transmission to future generations,” it says the official site.

World Heritage Day 2022: Theme

This year’s theme for World Heritage Day is kept as “Heritage and Climate”. It is decided by the International Council on Monuments and Sites every year. This year’s theme offers a platform to respond to questions of climate change and equity to protect heritage. in the background of climate justice. It is also an opportunity to discuss ways in which we may achieve equitable protection of vulnerable communities.

In lie, with this year’s theme, the organisation advised campaigns on subjects related to disaster risk (climate- and human-induced), heritage and democracy, vernacular heritage, and heritage in conflict.

Last year’s theme for World Heritage Day 2021 theme was “Complex Pasts: Diverse Futures.” ICOMOS aspires to want people from diverse backgrounds to set aside their differences and come forward and spread the message of solidarity.