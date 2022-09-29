World Heart Day 2022: 5 holistic wellness tips to take care of heart

Do you know that cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of death globally? Around 17.9 million people lose their lives every year due to heart-related issues. The staggering number is a warning for us to take our heart health seriously.

A healthy heart determines the course of a healthy lifestyle. While taking appointments for regular medical checkups and managing symptoms of other health issues is crucial, a healthier heart can also be attained by making significant changes to your lifestyle.

The best thing about a holistic wellness approach is that it takes care of your overall well-being at a time. Sidhharrth S Kumaar, who is Founder of NumroVani and a renowned name in Astro numerology deep dived into the best 5 holistic wellness ways to take care of the heart.

Include heart-healthy foods in your diet

The best diet for maintaining a healthy heart comprises leafy green vegetables, whole grains, seasonal fruits, nuts like walnuts and almonds, berries, beans, food rich in Omega-3 acids, and polyphenols-rich green tea.



Limit alcohol consumption if you can’t avoid it entirely. In a heart-healthy rich diet, limit refined carbohydrates, processed meat, junk food, and sugar.

Conquer your stresses with personalized meditation and music therapy

Today’s busy lifestyle has pushed stress and anxiety to be a part of our day-to-day life. Unchecked stress can lead to high blood pressure, obesity, and cardiovascular issues.

Including personalized meditation and music therapy based on your date of birth and name in your daily routine works miraculously to fight stress, frustration, and overwhelm. You don’t need to sit for 30 minutes straight to enjoy the gifts of meditation. Incorporating even a 5-minute session twice a day can help reap its benefits.

Heal the heart chakra

Represented by the color green, the “Anahata” or heart chakra is situated in the center of the chest. It regulates the upper back, lungs, rib cage, and heart. Any imbalance in the heart chakra may lead to asthma, chest pain, heart palpitations, and in some cases, heart attack.

The heart chakra can be unblocked or activated by repeating positive mantras or affirmations, practicing heart-opening yoga poses such as downward facing dog, cat pose, camel pose, bridge pose, wheel pose, and sun salutations along with deep meditation and crystal therapy.

Sweat it out

Exercising has multiple mental and physical health benefits. The best part about getting your heart rate up by moving your body is strengthening your heart. Various workout forms like yoga, weight lifting, and cardio are efficient in improving heart health.



If you are a beginner, you can start with brisk walking or beginner-friendly yoga poses. Practicing personalized yoga selected based on date of birth and name not only allows toxins to move out of the body but is also helpful in the release of trauma and trapped emotions.

A grateful heart is a healthy heart

Developing the habit of writing in a gratitude journal is proven to release feel-good hormones such as endorphins and serotonin. Apart from lending you a good mood, these hormones lower the risk of cardiovascular diseases.

Practicing gratitude is extremely simple. All you have to do is to begin your mornings by noting down 5 things you are grateful for and say “thank you” to at least one person every day.