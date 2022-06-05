World Environment Day: Plants For Each Zodiac Sign

By Sidhharrth S Kumaar

Think green. Be green. Stop polluting.

These lines remind us of the environment that is our necessity. With an objective to minimize the interference of human beings, the celebration of World Environment Day was started by the United Nations in 1973. World Environment Day is celebrated every year on 5th June.

‘Living Sustainably in Harmony with Nature’ is the focus of World Environment Day 2022. All of us need to grow a plant. Plants are the ones that can bring us in harmony with nature. Growing plants is helpful for the environment and for us. It will be a boon to your progress and beneficial for the environment. These plants associated with your zodiac signs will help secure prosperity and success. Let us know which plant or flower is good for each zodiac sign. So, plant a tree according to your zodiac sign and create an enchanted aura at home and in the environment by healing it.

Aries

For the people of this zodiac sign, it is recommended to plant an amla tree or a plant with red-coloured fruits or flowers. Amla helps to sharpen your mind and increases your digestive power. The planting of the red trees will bring happiness, prosperity, and good luck.

Taurus

The tree of Jamun is good for the people of this zodiac sign. It helps in reducing calories and keeping your heart healthy. The people of this sign can even plant the Saptparni plant. It will bring economic progress and happiness and will help to obtain prosperity.

Gemini

The plantation of the Kher tree is very nice for the people of this zodiac sign. It helps to make things perfect in your life. The various parts of the tree are beneficial in curing various skin diseases and making the blood pure. They can grow the plant with green leaves. Gemini people can plant basil, rosewood, or bamboo tee. It will help them achieve desired results and bring good luck into their life.

Cancer

If the people of this zodiac sign plant a Peepal tree, righteous news will fill their life. This tree which has been honoured from earlier times, will make their life green. Plant Palash plant that might prove to be very beneficial in removing the political hardships and will create situations of advantage and will improve your relationship with your partner.

Leo

People of this Zodiac sign should plant a banyan tree. The banyan tree is the sacred tree of India and will give many benefits to the people of this zodiac sign. It will improve their immune system and keep their cholesterol under control. In addition, the planting of the Pedal plant can also prove to be beneficial. It will help you in getting access to ancestral prosperity.

Virgo

The people of this zodiac sign should plant the Reetha tree. It will be fortunate for them and will be helpful in many other ways for the natural beauty. Plant a bamboo tree or a rosewood tree. The tree should have green leaves and should not bear fruits. It will bring prosperity and wealth.

Libra

The tree that the people of this sign must plant is the Arjuna tree. It will bring prosperity to their lives and even improve their health. The tree has medicinal value as it is beneficial for curing the heart. Planting the Maulashri tree can bring good auspicious results.

Scorpio

Panting a guava tree is very beneficial for the people of this zodiac sign. This tree will turn out to be good for their health. The planting of plants bearing red-coloured flowers will prove beneficial. People of this sign should plant and donate Arjun and Moleshri plants. It will bring prosperity to them.

Sagittarius

To remove the obstacles of life and make life exciting, the people of this sign should plant a Sal tree. The blessings of the Lord Brihaspati will come from growing plants with yellow-coloured flowers. Plants such as Moshri, Pine, or Salal can be grown. It would prove to be very advantageous for you.

Capricorn

People of this sign must plant the Shami tree and light a lamp under the tree. It will make them prosperous and remove all the difficulties from their life. To seek blessings of the Lord Shani of your sign and prosper and get beneficial results, the people should plant Sal or jackfruit or Jalvetas plant in the backyard of the house.

Aquarius

The people of this sign can get rid of the diseases by planting the Shami tree. You can even plant trees like Madar. Kadamba outside the house to get favourable results. It will even help you to get the blessing of Lord Shani.

Pisces

The mango tree should be grown by the people of this zodiac sign, as this will help gain prosperity. The plants with yellow flowers or fruit should be grown. Mahua will bring beneficial results.

The ideal way is to plant this respective tress wherever possible (not necessarily in house) and contribute both to environment and also gain benefits from these plants by tuning your luck into your favour.

(The author, Sidhharrth S Kumaar is Founder of NumroVani, and Astro Numerologist, Spiritual Business & Personalized Wellness Coach. He is a renowned name in Astro numerology. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the Financial Express Online.)