World Environment Day 2019: Want to be an Avenger against air pollution? These jobs are for you!

As air pollution is a growing concern world over, there is a pressing need to draw global attention to the fight for clean air. Electric vehicles, sustainability and pollution management go hand in hand with combating pollution. Jobs in sustainability have gained popularity among job seekers with demand for jobs in the clean energy sector in India rising by 76% based on data from Indeed. Here is a list of potential career options in environmental sustainability as listed on Indeed India. So, the time has come for you to choose which Avenger of air pollution you would like to be: Environmental Engineer: Breaking the stereotype of mainstream education, environmental engineering is a sought after course today. Being an environmental engineer, you have the power to develop solutions to environmental problems, improve recycling processes, accelerate waste disposal, up-lift public health and drive pollution control to be a leader, the environmental Iron Man, guiding society towards a better world. Average annual salary: INR 2,62,176 Energy and Sustainability Manager: If you believe sustainable operations are the biggest super power companies should adapt to defend the environment, a career in energy and sustainability is for you. The role allows candidates to Captain sustainable management initiatives and apply knowledge of sustainability and energy optimization to promote green living, tackle pollution and defend the environment. Average annual salary: INR 7,71,539 Vehicle Energy Analyst: If research and analysis is your strength, paired with a sound knowledge of sustainable energy, strong enough to smash pollution like The Hulk, this job is a perfect match. Research and analysis of global power and electrification markets, changes, regulations, trends and consumer demands is at the core of this profession. Average annual salary: INR 8,34,718 Air Quality Research Analyst: With the significant increase in air pollution, the need for air quality assessment has become increasingly important. An air quality research analyst, much like Black Widow, does exactly that- strategy and analysis. Among the responsibilities of this job are air quality monitoring, developing emission inventories and air pollution dispersion modelling. With this profession, you would help in building sustainable, liveable cities and contribute towards a low carbon economy. Average annual salary: INR 3,68,772 Electric Vehicle Software developer: Electric vehicles being the current answer to reducing air pollution from automobiles, the internal makeup of these vehicles are of utmost importance. Much like Thor\u2019s ability to channelize energy, a job as an electric vehicle software developer empowers the employee to analyze, develop and even implement relevant plans to upgrade the electric vehicle software system to optimize resources and curb pollution. Average annual salary: INR 2,38,848 Environmental Impact Specialist: Beyond awareness and implementation comes impact. In most cases, a sound knowledge of the impact of one\u2019s actions, determines what they do. The Hawk Eye of sustainability, the mission of this job is to target society and help answer questions on the granular benefits and environmental impact of positive actions. An impact specialist has the power to influence behavioural change in society through proactive knowledge exchange on environmental impact of going green. Average annual salary: INR 8,34,480 (Note: Salary estimates are based on salaries submitted anonymously to Indeed by employees, users, and collected from past and present job advertisements on Indeed in the past 36 months.)