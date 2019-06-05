World Environment Day 2019: Journey of green start-ups creating eco-friendly diapers and sanitary pads

Every year, the UN celebrates June 5 as World Environment Day. Theme for this year is air pollution. Though environment conservation is not just a one-day affair, the United Nations\u2019 message is to inspire people and at the same time, also educate them as to why it is important to conserve the environment. In fact, ever since its inception in 1972, the campaign has laid great emphasis on the need for active conservation efforts. Indian startup ecosystem is doing stunning work to help environment with their unique and eco friendly start ups business. Here is an account of one such journey. Superbottomsis one such lifestyle products startup. "It's idea was born when my baby got his first big diaper rash. Also, my husband got really upset about the disposable diaper trash that we were piling up in the dustbin everyday. We started looking for alternatives. Cloth nappies have been traditionally used for generations in India and we all are aware of the advantages of cotton cloth for the babies. However, the cotton nappies are not very convenient to use. Superbottoms cloth diapers give all the benefits of a disposable diaper - long lasting absorbency, dry feel to the baby in the skin friendliness of certified 100% organic cotton cloth," Pallavi Utagi, Founder, Superbottoms told Financial Express online. "The first disposable diaper ever used is still lurking around in a landfill because they take more than 500 years to degrade. Superbottoms cloth diapers are 100% washable and reusable and the same diaper can fit from 3 months to 3 years of age. So, instead of using hundreds of disposable diapers and throwing them into garbage, you just need to buy about 10 cloth diapers and keep washing and reusing them. So essentially we are avoiding any trash going into the landfills out of baby diapering," Utagi said. "Celebrating an environment day is about taking a moment to express gratitude towards all that the planet has given us. However, as we are waking to realise the damage we have done to the planet with our actions, this day is more about reflecting upon the choices we have made that has lead to the current condition of the planet. More than that, it is about figuring out sustainable alternatives to our daily needs to ensure that in our need for convenience, the planet is not compromised.", Pallavi Utagi, Founder, Superbottoms - Sustainable and skin friendly diapering for babies, said. Another ecofriendly start up led by Shashwat Diesh and Aqib Mohammed, Co-founders of Azah, said "the initiative was to manufacture pads with finest organic cotton which are chemical-free, eco-friendlier \u2013 all layers except bottom-most layer are made of cotton or paper, free of harmful synthetics- such as chlorine, dioxins and artificial fragrances. And we are soon launching our 100% bio-degradable sanitary pads in the next few months.The need for Eco-friendly products has become an absolute necessity nowadays to encourage green and sustainable living that help to conserve environment such as energy, prevent air, water or land pollution. It helps to save the environment and also prevent human being health from deterioration".