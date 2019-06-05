World Environment Day 2019: Iceland’s tap water is free for all and filtered through lava!

On World Environment Day, as the world debates about sustainable solutions Iceland's latest tourism campaign tagline, "Welcome to Iceland, Drinks are on us," serves as a powerful message that we should be chucking disposable plastic bottles and drink safe, clean tap water. Kranavatn is the Icelandic term for 'tap water', which is known to be the cleanest and the most delicious tasting water in the world. Think of pure glacial water filtered through lava for thousands of years! In fact, it is labeled as a 'luxury' drink across various hotels, restaurants and bars. That's what Iceland's 'tap water' tastes like! WATCH HERE: https:\/\/www.youtube.com\/watch?v=Miuj2V2fkDw&feature=youtu.be On World Environment Day, this is the kind of amazing tourism campaign that can transform lives forever and in the right direction. If you are a frequent traveler, you already know that water contamination is one of the key concerns that you face when you opt to buy mineral water that comes in plastic bottles. The same is the case with most tourists. When tourists visit a foreign country, one of the first things that concern them is clean drinking water and food procurement options. The Iceland campaign follows on the basis of a survey that found that more than two-thirds of people opt to buy bottled water when travelling and only 26 percent use refillable water bottles while they are on the move during a vacation. However, in the context of Iceland, water contamination is not a concern because 98 per cent of Icelandic tap water is chemically untreated. Measurements pertaining to tap water in Iceland also show that unwanted substances in the water are far below limits, according to a press release by the Environmental Agency of Iceland. READ: Craving for mangoes? Kerala man transforms terrace into a mini-orchard with over 40 varieties of mangoes! Simply put, if you are visiting Iceland, gear up for a warm welcome at the Kranavatn-branded bar that will greet all visitors at the airport itself from mid-June. In a nutshell, you can drink tap water from anyplace. It is healthy, tasty and environment friendly. Best of all, it is free for all!