World Day for Safety and Health at Work: Salute the courage, heroic efforts of all those fighting COVID19, says UN

COVID-19 safety: Want to know the significance of why the world celebrates the World Day for Safety and Health at Work on April 28? The UN’s tweet on April 28 pays tribute to the courage, commitment and the heroic efforts of all those workers on the frontlines of the global COVID-19 fight. The day which holds much significance in the lives of the employees and workers across the world was first celebrated by the International Labour Organisation (ILO). ILO celebrated April 28 as the World Day for Safety and Health for the first time in history in the year 2003. The primary motto behind the labour body celebrating this day was its emphasis on the prevention of accidents and other mishappenings at the workplace. Pitiable working conditions of the blue collar workers across the world along with life and safety hazards involved in their work constituted the main idea behind the celebration of the day.

With passing years, the day has embraced different strands of labour issues which have emerged over the years. Be it harassment of women at the workplace or gender pay gap between female and male workforce, the day has come to represent all these issues. With the Coronavirus pandemic engulfing every part of the world, the adversities in the lives of employees have already arrived and are expected to wreak much havoc in the lives of those workers who are at the margins of their workplace.

Within two months of the crisis, millions of employees are working without pay and another million have been rendered jobless. The World Day for Safety and Health at Work comes at a time when the global economy is staring at its worst crisis it has encountered over several decades. With governments around the world providing financial stimulus to the economy and technology mitigating the crisis to some extent, one can only hope that the tide of Covid-19 gets turned sooner rather than later. The theme of safety will also resonate through the next months as safety of the workforce from the spread of the infection at their work place will be paramount. Employers and governments will have to leave no stone unturned to sail through the crisis