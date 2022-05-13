World Cocktail Day: 5 ready-to-drink cocktails to try

Nothing beats a cool pint of cocktail drink to unwind at the end of the day. We have several ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages for the perfect cocktail experience this cocktail day, that we hope you’ll give a try the next time you have a house party. If you dislike the bitter taste of beers, there are many amazing and unique ready-to-drink flavors. Crafted with love and a mix of premium ingredients that would blow your mind. Gone are the days when you needed to be a bartender to whip up your favorite hard cocktails, now you can have your favorite drink at your doorstep. Even if you’re a beer connoisseur, now is the time to branch out and try something new for this Cocktail Day 2022.

Here are 5 full flavors of ready-to-drink cocktails to order the next time you go to the liquor store.

O’Be Cocktails

Crafted with a blend of premium ingredients, this ready-to-drink alcohol beverage, O’ Be Cocktails is available in four flavors: the Fab Cosmopolitan, O’ Be Sauve Gin & Tonic, Lively LIIT, and Zesty Mojito, prepared with love and a winning mix of Vodka, White Rum, Gin, Agave, Triple Sec, Cola and Lime. The brand is now accessible in three cities: Bangalore, Goa, and Hyderabad. Each drink has an alcohol content of up to 8% and is supplied in 330ml bottles. These cocktails, each have gone through up to 100 iterations, have been created with top-shelf spirits and ingredients by an expert team of mixologists and bartenders.

O’ Be drinks are a sensory experience that combines high-quality spirits to create a flavorful beverage with aesthetic appeal that tastes wonderful every time the bottle is opened. Every bottle brings its own essence to the forefront, whether through packaging, colour, texture, scent, or cocktail balance.

Price: ₹200 (Approx)

Jimmy Cocktails

Jimmy’s Cocktails Cosmopolitan is a blend of Danish cranberries, Persian limes, orange, and a dash of triple sec. Just add vodka and ice or enjoy it straight up as a mocktail. Other offerings in Jimmy’s Cocktail range include Whiskey Sour, Sex on the Beach, and a deliciously spicy Mango Chilli Mojito. The low-cal premixes are crafted by some of India’s top mixologists using high-quality natural ingredients and without artificial sweeteners. They come in eye-catching colorful bottles and each bottle is enough to make two drinks.

Jimmy’s Cocktails are designed with fewer calories and no artificial sweeteners and are created by some of India’s best mixologists. There are also many mixer packs to pick from, as well as a gift box with a variety of cocktail mixes. If you’re having a home party for the crew, try recreating Tom Cruise’s bartending antics from Cocktail with a stylish dance and funny poetry to kick off happy hour.

Price: ₹200 (Approx)

Beat

The Beat-crafted cocktails are a healthier, lighter alternative to traditional alcoholic beverages and come in unique flavor mixes like BEAT Original, Watermelon Crush, and Cucumber Ice to cater to the consumer’s palette. The cocktail blends are the brand’s proprietary concoctions made with different flavors chosen to create their distinct mixes. BEAT’s crafted cocktails redefine the cocktail drinking experience by offering a range of products in different spirit bases that are ready to drink, taking away the hassle of making a cocktail.

Price: ₹250 (approx.)

BACARDĺ Real Rum Canned Cocktails

One of the world’s most well-known rum brands jumped on the canned cocktail bandwagon in 2020 with the launch of Bacardi Lime & Soda, Limon & Lemonade, and Rum Punch. Keeping it fresh, this summer they added new flavors including Bahama Mama, Mojito, and Sunset Punch in an exclusive new variety pack. Each 12-ounce can is made with Bacardi white rum and has 5.9% ABV, which is more than a basic hard seltzer. Grab these at your local liquor store or online here.

Price: ₹310 (approx.)

InAcan

InACan-crafted cocktails come in 5 delicious and different flavors that are derived from fresh and natural ingredients. InACan cocktail mixes are available in a 250ml can for purchase across all leading wine stores in Goa (INR 140) and at select retail stores in Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Agra, and Noida (INR 210). Each cocktail flavor has below 100kcal and is below 9% ABV.

Price: ₹220 (Approx)



(Drinking alcohol is injurious to health. The article is for information purpose only. )