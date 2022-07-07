Celebrate World Chocolate Day with these Indian chocolate brands

For centuries, chocolate has quenched the sweet tooth of all and sundry. A creamy, rich bar of chocolate is a delight for all sweet connoisseur. Enjoyed in all forms, be it as a cake, ice cream or mousse, just thinking about chocolate can get tongues drooling. People across the world love chocolate, so much so that an entire day is dedicated to celebrate everyone’s favourite sweet treat. Since 2009, World Chocolate Day is celebrated on July 7 when chocolate lovers indulge in some public display of affection with their favourite sweet.

This World Chocolate Day, FinancialExpress.com takes a look at some Indian brands producing creamy bars of chocolate.

COLOCAL

The brand is home to India’s first and only live chocolate factory. Located in Delhi, Colocal offers a delicious chocolate bars ranging from 55% cacao to 85%. They also indulge in flavours such as nut inclusion bar, caramel inclusion bar, and sea salt bar.

PAUL & MIKE

The Kerala-based brand won the International Chocolate Award in 2020-2021, a glowing approval for its taste and texture. The company has incorporated Indian flavours such as thandai, sitaphal, and jamun into its homegrown chocolates.

MASAN & CO

The brand is run by an all-women team, making it stand out among the crowd. Their organic chocolates are created by women with no machines involved throughout the process.

KOCAOTRAIT

Kocaotrait employs an environment-friendly chocolate-making process due to a belief in all things being planet-friendly, including the packaging. The company offers flavours such as masala chai, red rose, banana, coffee, cinnamon, and jasmine.

BOMBAY SWEET SHOP

The brand from Bombay brings together Indian mithais and chocolate to offer a flavourful selection. Their Indie bars are lined with layers of fluffy coconut, caramel, and classic patissa wrapped in dark chocolate to fuse the two sweet worlds together.