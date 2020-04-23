World Book Day:Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam’s e-gift! 781 publications online including Ramayana, Mahabharata

The e-book platform launched in the year 2015 has been rejigged to make it more user friendly by the IT department.

World Book Day 2020: Good news for readers! In a noteworthy initiative, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) has thrown open 781 of its premium publications including books and magazines on the internet on account of World Book Day, Public Relations Officer of the TTD said in a statement. Among many religious and philosophy-laden books, the trust has also uploaded the e-copies of the two grand epics- Mahabharata and Ramayana- on the internet.

“TTD has always strived to improve the devotee friendly experience on our website and today we have uploaded a total of 781 publications in over seven languages on our website,” PRO of the TTD said in a statement. He also said that all the publications were thoroughly reviewed with regard to their content before getting uploaded on the website.

The e-book platform launched in the year 2015 has been rejigged to make it more user friendly by the IT department of the organisation. Visitors on the website can click on the devotee section to unlock the e-publications uploaded by the organisation. In order to help the visitors find the books of their choice, the website has enabled the search options according to the choice of content, author and the language. In a special category of books, the website has also uploaded the Vedas and Upanishads in different languages.

Of the 781 publications, Telugu language content tops the list followed by Sanskrit and Hindi language books on 2nd and third position. Over a hundred publications are also available in English language on the website which could be of huge interest for the young audience. Among the prominent works available on the website the trust has incorporated Veda literature, Purana literature, Kavya Prabhandha literature, Sankirtana Sahityam, Temple literature along with General knowledge material. The religious Sapthagiri magazine can also be downloaded and read in six languages on the website.