World Book Day: Book that suits each zodiac sign personality

The human being is a bundle of behaviours. The behaviour of a person depends upon his desire, emotion and knowledge. Does the zodiac sign affect the behaviour of a person? Yes, it certainly does. Our zodiac sign is like a book that can be opened and read repeatedly. It helps us to understand our behaviour. What if we get a book that represents our zodiac sign? Reading that book and correlating it with our life would certainly be a good experience. This reading will help us better understand our behaviour and adopt a pattern that infuses positivity into our souls.

Aries

Always an initiator and a pioneer to explore new things. The story ‘The Glided Ones’ by Namina Forna is the perfect book that goes with your character. You are always a fighter ready to stand up with Deka to set society in its best forms. Arians are brave and ambitious. Arians are warriors, and they can recognize themselves as the warriors in the book, the outcast girls who fight dangerous battles for acquiring their rights.

Taurus

They are the ones devoted to their family. So, for the Taurus readers’ Court of Thorn and Roses’ series by Sarah J Mass goes appropriate with your qualities. The book is a mixture of family loyalty, heated love stories, rebellion and magic. The Taurus people can correlate themselves with the main character of the Feyre of the story. Feyre also likes the people of Taurus are headstrong and always ready to take care of the family. The twists and turns in the love stories of the book will engage the people of this sign. Waiting for the fight but always staying on their ideals, this book will generally be the book with whom the people can correlate themselves.

Gemini

Geminis are the ones who can adapt themselves to any atmosphere. ‘The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn’ written by Mark Twain goes best. Alice falls into the world of Wonderland and adapts herself to the new world. She is independent, energetic and adaptable to the environment like the people of this sign. They are the ones who make new friends easily as Alice but are a little indecisive at the time of decisions. They take a lot of time to make decisions. This book is the perfect book for them.

Cancer

‘The Turn of the Screw’ by Henry James perfectly goes for reading by the people of this sign. The people of this sign as they someone’s else fault in the same way governess who had come to take care of two children takes the whole responsibility on herself. As these people believe in themselves as everyone’s therapist, the governess also believes her to be a children’s therapist. The people of this sign ignore their signs to achieve good for others in the same way the governess gives everything to save the children. A good read of their characteristics.

Leo

For Leos, one thing rules them, and that is attention. So, for them, the story ‘A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur’s Court’ By Huck Finn goes perfect. These people always tend to relate themselves to the story’s central character. The story shows the man who falls back in time and proves everything about the future to the people. The dramatic, confident and passive characteristics of the people of this sign are perfectly displayed by Yankee.

Virgo

They are the ones who prefer my time. ‘Candide’ by Voltaire is the perfect book for them. This book talks about a man who travels around the world. He gathers the truth as the people of this sign and values the truth. These people analyze the things and then arrive at conclusions about the man in the story.

Libra

Always ready to challenge the wrongs which you can’t overcome. But in the end, find yourself in a situation to overcome anything. George Orwell’s ‘Animal Farm’ goes perfectly with the quality of the Libras to social justice. It fulfils their needs to solve conflicts bringing out the bad going someone in the family or the society.

Scorpio

Scorpions are the most unconditional intense lovers. For intense lovers, Nabachov’s classic ‘Lolita’ is perfect. The scorpions are the intense ones in case of love compared to the other signs. They know about the positive and negative effects of love. This story is a perfect read for them as it brings out the qualities of the Scorpio people of love and obsession.

Sagittarius

Spontaneous, adventure, genuine, intelligent, tireless, tactful, insightful, and sharp-witted are some of the qualities of the Sagittarians that are best described in the main character of the book ‘Treasure Island’ by Robert Louis Stevenson. Treasure island is where the Sagittarians will always want to take a trip and enjoy their fascinating time.

Capricorn

They are inborn fighters and never let hardships and failures discourage or exhaust them; instead, it leaves them inspired. With these qualities that the Capricorn have, the book ‘Great Expectations’ by Charles Dickens makes it the best read. These people can see their shadow in Pip, who fights against every odd in the society and learn from his mistakes and rises in the ranks of the society. A perfect read for them.

Aquarius

Aquarians are the ones that avoid conflict, but they have no problem standing for themselves. So, they can correlate themselves with the main character of the book ‘Anna Karenina’ written by Leo Tolstoy. They can correlate their struggles with the heroine and see their basic character of rising for themselves for any wrong done to them.

Pisces

Pisces are the people that are very creative and idealistic lovers and carried away with their imagination. Your imagination makes you believe that whatever is seen in your dreams can become a reality in the world. For the people of this sign, ‘Charles and the Chocolate Factory’ by Roald Dahl proves to be the best book to put their unimaginable dreams into reality.

Explore the books according to your zodiac sign and understand yourself in a better way.

(The author, Sidhharrth S Kumaar is Founder of NumroVani, and Astro Numerologist, Spiritual Business & Personalized Wellness Coach. He is a renowned name in Astro numerology. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the Financial Express Online.)