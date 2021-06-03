World Bicycle Day 2021: Date, Significance, History and innumerable benefits of cycling

Sports wise, cycling is considered to be one of the toughest race sports which demands an extremely strong core and muscle strength. (Representative Image)

The world is celebrating the International Bicycle Day today. The day celebrates the spirit of cycling and spreads awareness about the innumerable benefits of cycling including clean and carbon free environment, affordability and physical fitness. The simple means of transport which is of immense benefits to our physical and mental being also has the potential role to play in making our lifestyle greener and sustainable.

Cycling and Climate Change

Amidst the rising global warming and adverse impacts of climate change, the positive role of bicycles in fulfilling the short distance needs of people cannot be emphasised enough. The carbon emissions and GreenHouse Gases (GHW) released by the automobiles heat the planet and lead to rise in sea levels causing massive floods and other disasters around the world.

Cycling and Health

With the transition of developing countries like India towards developed economy, the accompanying lifestyle changes are also leading to health problems like diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, hypertension among others. Cycling does not only make our body leaner and fitter but also ensures that the body is free from co-morbidities like diabetes and heart diseases. Sports wise, cycling is considered to be one of the toughest race sports which demands an extremely strong core and muscle strength.

World Bicycle Day Significance

The United Nations General Assembly declared June 3 as the International Bicycle Day and every year the day is celebrated across the world. The first time the International Bicycle Day was celebrated was three years back in the year 2018. The factors that make cycling one of the most beneficial activities is its ability to combat climate change, physical and mental health issues along with its universal appeal due to its simplicity and affordability. With the declaration of the day as an event of international importance by the UN, the governments around the world have been influenced to promote cycling by formulating facilitative policies, constructing cycle-friendly lanes, giving tax breaks to cycle industry and running awareness campaigns.