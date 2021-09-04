World Beard Day: Worried about grooming and styling your beard? Some tricks and tips for a quick dapper look

Bhisham Bhateja, Co-Founder, The Man Company

By Bhisham Bhateja

Loved by most, beards are one of the most prominent physical features in men. A perfectly symmetrical and styled beard is absolutely desirable, whether it is a medium or long stubble, extended goatee, imperial beard, ducktail, or french fork beard. No shave November or any other month of the year, flaunting an immaculately set beard is on every man’s ultimate bucket list. There are several beard care products, including beard oil, beard-cutting scissors, trimmers, beard balm, beard comb, beard wash, and beard wax, that can enhance the growth and health of your beard.

Out of these, beard wax is perhaps one of the most effective products that can give you that perfect stubble by helping you style your beard to your preference. So, this World Beard Day, appreciate your healthy and beautiful mane by our expertly curated tips and tricks.

The high-end benefits of a premium quality beard wax

Before jumping into the know-how of the beard wax application procedure, it is vital to understand the many benefits of this amazing product. Foremost, using a beard wax can elevate your styling degree, easily taming beard frizz to provide a natural yet groomed appearance. You can style your beard in any way, and it will stay perfectly set until you wash the wax off.

Secondly, new-age companies and leading men’s grooming brands often provide beard wax with naturally nourishing ingredients like Almonds and Thyme. These can nourish and strengthen your beard grizzle. Thirdly, using a beard wax with petroleum jelly will help get a non-sticky yet smooth look. The wax will keep the beard in place, but without any greasiness. Furthermore, it’s also easy to cleanse at the end of the day, leaving your face clear and light.

While beard wax can be incredibly helpful in styling your beard, it is important to remember that you should apply it only once a day. However, if the beard wax is made with 100% natural products, you won’t need to worry about any side effects. In fact, the natural properties of ingredients like Almonds can help reduce skin inflammation under the beard so it’s always a good idea to opt for natural products to avail the best results.

Step by step procedure for correctly applying beard wax

Step 1: Always clean your beard and pat it dry before applying beard wax. If you don’t follow this step properly, dust and grime can stick to your beard and may result in more harm than good.

Step 2: Scoop some beard wax and take it on the back of your thumb. It will be easier to keep a check on the amount you use so that you don’t overdo it.

Step 3: Apply the wax meticulously and spread it properly on your beard. This is the step where you start applying the wax as per your styling requirements.

Step 4: The final step is to comb your beard thoroughly. It will spread the beard wax evenly, giving you a polished, groomed look.

Bottom Line

Call it conventional, stereotypical, or deceiving, your appearance is the first thing that everyone notices. Apart from your usual dressing style, accessories, and the way you conduct yourself, well-groomed facial or body hair and a sleek hairstyle can go a long way in making a good impression. And, before you take this comment personally and start fretting about pleasing everyone, it is essential to realize that humans are social creatures and that becoming a likable and well-groomed individual is crucial to sustaining a social environment.

So, take a few minutes to give that much-needed grooming assistance to your beard. Always apply products infused with natural ingredients and essential oils. Follow the aforementioned procedure religiously, and rock the world on your terms.

(The author is Co-founder and Director, The Man Company. Views expressed are personal.)