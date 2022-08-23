Workplace tension? Here’s how to handle tough times in office as per Zodiac sign

Working in a 24×7 job has become a requisite to survive in the fast-paced world, but are the employees really happy at their workplaces? Based on a retrospective data analysis at NumroVani, more than 75% of the Indian workforce has faced tension in their workforce at least once in their career. The analysis further reveals that a majority of them feel their productivity gets impacted due to this, and only a handful (~10%) knows how to manage it; others try to fake and hide it, which in turn creates more pressure on individual impacting performance.

No one size fits all, as everyone is a unique soul characterized by their own date of birth and name; hence workplace issues and their impact on the person are also different. However, there are few established and proven cosmic sciences that can draw some parallel similarities among people and one of the ways to draw this is based on the zodiac sign. People born under the same zodiac tend to suffer from similar kinds of work-related stress time and again. FinancialExpress.com got in touch with Sidhharrth S Kumaar, who is Founder of NumroVani and a renowned name in Astro numerology. Kumaar suggested the following best ways to deal with workplace tension as per your zodiac sign.

Aries

You fill your workplace with vibrant energy and motivation. Yet, you’re always craving for more. It’s hard for others to guess that even you can always be unsatisfied with your work.

Aries people need to get out of the “perfectionism” trap. You need to accept that you might not be perfect in everything you do, but that doesn’t make you any less worthy. It’s time to celebrate your small wins.



Also Read | Quiet quitting: Is doing less at work really doing more?

Taurus

Not having a healthy morning routine in place can make your waking hours disorganized and rushed. When you enter your office stressed, you are going to spend the entire workday under pressure.

Taureans don’t seem to be in a rush with their life. This reflects in their morning routine. Incorporating meditation, yoga, good nutrition, and gratitude into your mornings will ensure a productive time in the office.

Gemini

Being seen and heard is important for Gemini. Your interests lie in multiple fields. As a result, you end up taking more responsibilities than you can handle.

While you enjoy climbing high mountains, you may feel lost on the way. The best way out for you is to use the superpower of communication. Share your complications with experts in your workplace and learn from their experiences. Also, a warm drink will keep you balanced.



Also Read | Over 30 pc of Indian employees want to change jobs: PwC survey

Cancer

Your nurturing quality makes you a selfless person who is always eager to help others without expecting anything in return. However, this amazing quality of yours can be a magnet for workplace tension.

Your boss and colleagues may see this as your weakness and try to use it to their advantage. Being submissive to their dominant needs is a big no. Only accept the work which you can handle without burdening yourself.

Leo

Beneath your calm and cheerful nature is hidden a Lion, who doesn’t takes long to come out once it’s challenged. So if someone tries to mess up with you at the workplace, even if it’s your boss, you may get violently vocal about it.

It’s good to make yourself heard, but better to avoid dialogue when you’re enraged. Hence, take out your stress in a journal or to a friend outside your office.

Virgo

You are a “clean freak” who can’t get much done in a workplace full of clutter. Not only does it affects your productivity, but it also makes you restless and more stressed.

To avoid unnecessary stress, keep your desk neat and clean. Take meaningful breaks to take a quick walk in nature. If required, ask the authorities to get the office cleaned and organized.

Libra

Libra is the “balancing” zodiac. Having unclear requirements at the workplace can disrupt this balance and add to the pressure and anxiety.

As someone who finds it difficult to say “no”, it’s best to know your role requirements beforehand. If your work requirements are constantly changing, set up a meeting with the supervisor and get clear on your work terms.

Scorpio

You are famous as the “mysterious” zodiac sign. You like interacting with people but refrain from sharing too much personal information. Workplace stress can make you more private and closed off to people.

Release your stress by engaging in physical activities like yoga, cardio, or weight training. Reject to be a part of office gossip and work towards making healthy connections with your colleagues.

Sagittarius

Your love for nature is enormous. Yet, you choose to work in a cubicle to sustain a comfortable lifestyle. All you need in return for this compromise is for your work to be valued and appreciated.

When things don’t go your way, you may feel unsatisfied and demotivated. It’s advised to avoid being resentful toward your seniors. Instead, seek their advice on how to advance your performance.

Capricorn

A Capricorn’s natural response to workplace tension is to work more, be better and handle more responsibilities. You love challenges, and upon failure, you seek even more challenges.

The best way to get rid of workplace stress and its induced headaches is to seek a new challenge – to maintain a work-life balance. Don’t overwork yourself or reach the stage of burnout.

Aquarius

As an aquarian, you are fiercely self-sufficient in all aspects of life. This trait often backfires against you in the workplace.

Working on your own terms without nagging others is a commendable quality, but it often comes with the failure to ask for help in difficult times. Your way out of the spiral of tension in the workplace is to know when it’s convenient to let people help you.

Pisces

Being an empath, you absorb the energy of the workplace, which leaves you stressed, demotivated, and lost. Getting out of the spiral may be hard for the most sensitive sign of the zodiac.

Give yourself the much-needed care and love to perform better at your work. Include creative activities in your daily routine, like arts and crafts, writing, or reading. Daily meditation and deep breathing will also calm your senses.



The Road Ahead

“The most important secret cheat code for managing workplace tension is identifying one’s own uniqueness and adopting a sustainable lifestyle with interventions such as music therapy, crystal therapy, herbal bath, and/or edible therapy which is personalized and customized based on the Date of Birth and Name. Personalization is the future roadmap,” said Sidhharrth S Kumaar, an Astro Numerologist and Spiritual Business & Personalized Wellness Coach.