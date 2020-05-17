Workout-at-home fitness boom: The gym comes home

The workout-at-home fitness boom is bringing an exciting array of exercises.

There was a time when working out at home was labelled a New Year resolution. Not any more! The very start of 2020, in fact, has been exceptional in this respect. With the pandemic forcing people to stay indoors, many have started working out at home, livestreaming on-demand workout sessions. Staying physically and mentally fit is important and there is no dearth of fitness studios today that offer livestreamed and recorded digital classes on social media that are helping people stay strong and positive in these tough times.

The workout-at-home fitness boom is bringing an exciting array of exercises. Cure.fit, an integrated health and wellness start-up in Bengaluru, has launched its online live fitness classes ‘Cult Live Masterclass’, which is a stellar line-up of workout sessions with actors, sportspersons and choreographers. Actor Mandira Bedi, fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala and sportstar Mary Kom empower enthusiasts to continue their fitness journey and build immunity. The masterclass by each celebrity has a set of four-six videos of workout sessions.

The #WorkOUTfromHome videos on Instagram are a series of virtual workouts conducted by Reebok India brand ambassadors Katrina Kaif and Malaika Arora along with Reebok India’s certified trainers. The videos offer a mix of core strengthening, HIIT, pilates, yoga and stretching.

Beauty and lifestyle retailer Nykaa is also focusing on wellness, fitness and DIY content—Nykaa TV features fitness and self-care tips by fitness expert Anshuka Parwani, nutritionist Suman Agarwal and dermatologist Apratim Goel, as well as live interactions with actor Shibani Dandekar, makeup artist Namrata Soni and stylist Esha Amin.

Jitendra Chouksey, founder of Fittr, a community-based health and fitness app, says that at a time when everyone is staying indoors and activity levels have plummeted, it becomes very important to remain fit and healthy. “In such stressful times, home workout classes help. Fitness isn’t a luxury but a necessity now. The Fittr coaches conduct free workout sessions that range from bodyweight exercises, yoga and meditation, and even exercises that can be done using everyday household items.

One can join groups for ongoing guidance on nutrition and exercise and live sessions on nutrition, food and dieting. A special mental wellness series helps users with guided meditation,” he says.

Interestingly, online apps too have launched new features and challenges to keep their user base motivated and fit. Take, for instance, fitness app StepSetGo. Its ‘Come what may’ is a distance-based challenge where users are tasked to walk as much as 30 km in a span of three days with an underlying theme of ‘May there be hope’.

Neha Motwani, founder & CEO of fitness app Fitternity, has started livestreaming interactive online sessions with over thousands of workouts. A user can pre-pay, book and attend the live classes from the comfort of their home. She thinks the fitness industry will change forever due to social distancing norms and online classes will find prominence. “The recent shift in an individual’s behaviour due to the current global crisis shows the importance of being overall healthy and the need for a strong immune system. The advent of virtual fitness classes is a bonus for many and these have become the best way currently to meet fitness goals.

Hence, we have developed new products to make optimum and most effective use of online fitness. With a user base of 11.3 million-plus users across India, we believe in providing the most disruptive services according to changing consumer needs.”

FitTV by Fitternity is a video-on-demand, virtual fitness video streaming platform to help users with a series of workout videos by top celebrity trainers and fitness coaches in the country. This feature offers users the option to start-pause-restart-repeat as per their convenience and enables them to have seamless access to all kinds of workouts.

Aarti Gill, co-founder of OZiva that provides plant-based and organic nutritional products, introduced a ‘21 days home workout challenge’ on OZiva TV and IGTV to increase awareness around adopting a healthy lifestyle, eating clean, reducing stress levels and boosting immunity under the series called ‘Stress Mat Karona’.