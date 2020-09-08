Working from home? Here’s how you can establish healthy work space at home

You should have a designated area as a workstation that will mentally prepare you to turn on the work mode.

By Sidhant Lamba

Working from home and constantly being indoors at home could affect your mind and lead to lesser productivity unless you sort out a healthy balance of work and living. Unless you have a set routine which is established you will be distracted from work and strain your body posture.

Not everyone has a home office but there are still ways to protect your mind and body from diversion and stress. People generally in these times have started working from their bed, or sofa or some even using their small bar or even kitchen counter. This environment is not considered ideal and is also proven to be harmful to your mind, body, and overall health.

You should have a designated area as a workstation that will mentally prepare you to turn on the work mode. This helps establish a balance between work time and relaxing time. Don’t worry we are not suggesting you put on some extra expenditure to establish your healthy workspace, our generation is lucky enough to rent it all at an affordable rate.

1. Adjustable chair – To encourage a good posture and the neutral body position, adjustable chairs could be of great use. The adjustable chairs will help create an ergonomic environment. While renting out a chair, you must keep in mind that it comes with an adjustable height and ideally has adjustable seat pan tilt arm height and lateral arm position.

2. A work Friendly Desk – Every individual has a different preference for their workstation for a healthy environment that keeps them productive throughout. The selection of a desk is one of them. There are a few people who feel more comfortable on the table facing the room and not the wall; there are few people who do not require a lot of space just to keep their laptops or tablets. You can select the table of your choice, what matters the most is the positioning of the table. There needs to be some good natural lighting that prevents restraining your eyes. The height of the desk should be correct for you to not bend your neck too much for a long period of time.

3. Multifunctional furniture – Multifunctional furniture will not only help you to have a decluttered space but also lets you save your expenditure. Do not stress out a lot about working from home; you can set up your own home office without burning a hole in the pocket. You can rent out a small table that can double up as a laptop desk and a small dining table at the same time. A table that has an ample amount of space for your folders, or has a bookshelf attached to it. You can rent out a chair that has a space for the tablet or laptop with the space to keep your diaries and folders together. You can also use the dining table that can work as your office space while working and double up as a dinner table at night with your family.

(The author is Founder, Fabrento. Views expressed are personal.)