Working from home? Here’s how to spruce up your home for a perfect WFH experience

Work from home is here to stay, so it’s advisable to make the best of it and redecorate your rooms to spawn a perfect home office environment. Your home office needs to be a place that inspires the flow of productivity and creativity, which will allow you to get down to business. People generally overlook interior settings that create the perfect atmosphere. A workstation at home is usually a desk that is a bit cluttered with notebooks, charger wires or papers spread around. Most of the preferred work areas at home are the sofa, bed or even at times the kitchen.

Below are some ideas to refurbish your home office corner that will not only give it a work environment feel but also make your room look classy. Now if you are thinking, why you would burn a hole in your pocket for just a few months, then your worries are over. You can RENT them all at an affordable cost, without compromising on any essentials.

1. Bring Simplicity! Think chic! – For the people who believe in the concept of “less is more”, simplicity brings the best comfort that you seek while working. A simple bookshelf will add colour to your workstation, with just inclusion of books or your love of minimalism, you can also add a piece of art above or behind the desk (depending on your placement) to give it some drama and make it look swanky. The vibrant art piece will energise your space and keep you motivated. Well, If not the art, you can always bedeck your desk with a few knick-knacks, photo frames etc to add a cosy feel to your room’s environment.

2. Bring in Multipurpose furniture or use existing furniture for dual usage – If you are concerned about the extra space that the workstation setting might occupy in the room. Here is a solution for you. Dining tables double up as a great place to work in the day solo or with your colleagues and dine at night with your partner and friends. Another example is a multipurpose chair with storage which works as a great corner work spot in the day and great for watching Netflix and coffee in the evenings.

3. Add Greenery – For the people who would like to ensure a balanced home office which is practical, ergonomic, comfortable, and clean. A lovely leafy plant is said to help keep things zen, also clean the air and above it all provides positive energy to the space. A sleek flower pot on the table or on the bookshelf close to it is enough to make you energetic while you work.

(The author is Founder, Fabrento. Views expressed are personal.)