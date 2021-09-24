Work on Gandhi Ashram Redevelopment begins with issue of Rs 218-crore tender

Till now, the rehabilitation work of 66 out of 263 families residing in the premises of the Gandhi Ashram has been carried out.

Gandhi Ashram Redevelopment: The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation or the AMC has begun the work on the redevelopment of the Gandhi Ashram. The Rs 1,200 crore project has been kicked off with the issue of a tender for Rs 218 crore, according to a report in IE. The Gandhi Ashram Precinct Development at Sardar Patel Stadium in the West Zone looks at the usual construction activities, as well as the restructuring of River Sabarmati’s tributary Chandrabhaga that passes through the precincts of the ashram. The report added that most of the expenses in the tender have been estimated to go towards the filling of the Earth and the work on Chandrabhaga along the riverfront.

It cited an AMC official as saying that the cost of the earth filling has been estimated to cost about Rs 48 crore to Rs 50 crore, and this is so because the site is three metres lower in elevation when compared to the surrounding areas. Moreover, the Chandrabhaga Drain Development, which is covered in this tender, looks at the embankment of the river with footpaths, landscaped areas as well as carriageways, and would cost an estimated Rs 30 crore to Rs 40 crore.

There is also a proposal to construct three bridges of 24-metre width each to be constructed across the river at different locations. As per the tender bid documents, the work needs to be completed within two years. For the development of the zone, a pre-bid meeting was conducted on September 14. At the time of the work order, 25% of the land will be made available, as per the tender, while the remaining 75% of the 332-acre land will be allotted as per the progress.

Till now, the rehabilitation work of 66 out of 263 families residing in the premises of the Gandhi Ashram has been carried out, and it is expected that by the end of the week, this number will increase to 100.