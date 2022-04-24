Words Worth: On The Shelf

Open House

Piyush Pandey

Penguin Books

Pp 224, Rs 699

In Open House, ad agency Ogilvy’s chief creative officer Piyush Pandey takes the readers on his journey, thoughts and experiences. He also answers questions, both serious and frivolous ones, posed to him through decades. Questions such as, ‘Is advertising a good career option?’ Or, ‘Why does Ogilvy work for the BJP?’ And even, ‘Is Piyush Pandey too old to be in this business?’ He answers them all in this book.

Hymns in Blood

Nanak Singh, translated by Navdeep Suri

HarperCollins

Pp 264, Rs 499

First published in 1948 in the aftermath of India’s independence and the bloody partition that followed, Hymns in Blood provides a timely reminder of the grief and trauma that a religious divide brings in its wake. As India has entered 75th year since independence, Khoon de Sohile has been translated from Punjabi to English by Navdeep Suri, who is a former diplomat and Singh’s grandson.

Irrationally Rational

V Raghunathan

Penguin Books

Pp 328, Rs 599

In Irrationally Rational, academic V Raghunathan delves into neoclassical economics and its behavioural counterpart. The former assumes that the reaction of two individuals would be identical given their economic consequences are the same. On the other hand, behavioural economists combine psychology with economics and focus on how real people, with their cognitive biases, actually behave.

Longform 2022

Edited by Sarbajit Sen, Debkumar Mitra, Sekhar Mukherjee and Pinaki De

Penguin Books

Pp 320, Rs 1,499

An anthology of comics, Longform 2022 contains stories that subvert conventional narratives. The collection includes a range of stories from those about the ordinary folks to autobiographies, travel tales and more. Through these, the volume establishes comics as a permanent feature on a reader’s shelf. The anthology takes us through many vivid experiences.

We Move

Gurnaik Johal

Hachette India

Pp 240, Rs 499

Set in west London, We Move by Gurnaik Johal is the story of immigration across multiple generations. The book covers language barriers faced within the same family along with other aspects that define the lives of immigrants. Not covering one family but many, Johal’s debut book brings together the past and the present, the local and the global, to show the surprising ways that people come together.

All books available as e-books