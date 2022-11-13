Woollen miniskirts to crop jackets: Here’s a look at fall winter 2022 trends

We are officially entering the season of hot chocolate, layers, comfort & coziness. If you ask a fashionista the reason most of us love winter is because it makes you look very chic and classy when you step out in those high-on style coats & boots. But a little liberal on fashion can easily push you to the other side and your winter styling may look monotonous and overdone. Mitali Joshi, Lead Designer, BoStreet recommends 3 trends that you should absolutely own this winter 2022 to look gorgeously winter-ready.

A Woollen Mini Skirt

You might wonder, “mini skirt in winter?” Hell Yeah!! And layer it over black stockings. It will not only beat the breeze but will also make you look super stylish. When you pair it with a full sleeve turtle neck top and Chelsea boots, you are definitely going to make some heads turn.

Crop Jackets/ Blazers

Crop Jackets definitely add an element of surprise more than a regular jacket. Style it with a closed-neck fitted t-shirt, high-waist skinny jeans, a baguette, and pointed boots. If you live in places with moderate winters you can also consider a cropped blazer styled with a bralette and high-rise pants for a much edgier winter look. The ensemble is perfect for a casual day look.

Oversized Checks

We are in 2022 and gone are the days for a fitted look. Comfort has finally become a fashion staple and nothing screams ‘statement’ more than an oversized pattern. Don’t be afraid to pull off the big-size checks because; if not now then when, ha! You can tone it down with a solid underlayer of either a dress or pants & top. Keep the look in a monotone with similar boots and off you go to get those compliments.