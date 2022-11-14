Wondering what to wear this wedding season? Take a look at the new collection showcased by DLF Mall of India

Welcoming the season of weddings, DLF Mall of India, India’s largest shopping destination, hosted a grand fashion show for the third edition of ‘The Wedding Tales’. After an enthralling success of the past 2 seasons, the festival is primed to set the mood for weddings this season with curated experiences, complimentary services, shopping gratification and more.

Weddings in India aren’t just an occasion; they are a riot of emotions. Welcoming millions of shoppers each year, the mall has been a witness to innumerable such human emotions and memorable moments. With this thought, DLF Mall of India has launched a marketing campaign ‘Ab Shaadi Ke Liye Taiyaar Ho Jao’ that beautifully weaves these moments into an inspiring digital film that everyone can relate to.

Taking the festival to next level, this edition of Wedding Tales brings together a bouquet of experiential services to make wedding shopping convenient and fun. From complimentary styling consultation to hands free shopping and a dedicated concierge desk to address customer queries related to Wedding Shopping. An exhibition of wedding services was held showcasing various solutions such as wedding photography, gifting, designer cakes, floral jewelry and more. The mall also released ‘Riwaayat’— a ready reckoner for the best and latest trousseau options at the mall. Additionally, there were master classes by top makeup artists Samaira Sandhu and Bhumika Bahl, to give insights into the latest make-up & beauty trends.

Commenting on the occasion, Ms. Pushpa Bector, Executive Director, DLF Retail, said, “We are excited to host the third season of Wedding Tales at DLF Mall of India. At DLF Malls we share the innate value of providing extraordinary experiences to our customers and want to be a part of their most cherished memories. We understand that a wedding is one of the most important occasions in one’s life and the idea behind ‘Wedding Tales’ is to make this once-in-a-lifetime experience shared with friends and family through unique shopping offerings. This initiative is a testament to our never-ending pursuit of making our properties, not just a destination for shopping but a destination of experiences.”

Adding to this, Mr. Manish Mehrotra, SVP and Head of Operations, DLF Malls said, “Enriching shopper experience and supporting our retail partners in their brand journey is at the core of every initiative taken at DLF Mall of India. We are now hosting the third season of Wedding Tales, and every season we have enhanced the curation and value offering for our shoppers. It’s encouraging to see the excitement among our brand partners and their active involvement in the campaign. We are hopeful that campaigns such as Wedding Tales will help our retailers attract the right audience and improve their brand performance.”

Featuring some of the most sought-after brands across fashion, make-up, accessories, jewelry and footwear, Wedding Tales is a synonym for the unmatched curated offerings! Today it’s a one of its kind platform that has created countless wedding memories and set new trends every year.