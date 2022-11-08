Wondering what keeps Bollywood actor Soha Ali Khan so fit and healthy? Know it from her

By Soha Ali Khan

The public eye always often perceives celebrities to have extravagant lives, amidst 24×7 grandeur and living life king/ queen size. The real picture, however, does have an exhaustive list of dos and don’ts that are a part and parcel of the perks of being moderately famous!

Growing up, I had the fortune of being surrounded by people who believed that simplicity is the way of life; be it my parents, grandparents, or even siblings. Everything from what I wear to what I eat or drink has always been an answer to if I am comfortable and happy doing it. This has not only shaped my way of thinking but the way I live. Even now when I have my own family with Kunal and Inaaya, my promptness in opting for the little things has stuck by.

Almonds are my secret weapon

Delving deeper into the simple lifestyle I live by, almonds were always one of the very easily available and accessible foods for me. For as long as I can remember, my mother put us in the habit of munching on healthy foods, one of them being almonds. Today, I swear by the same for Inaaya because almonds are a rich source of protein, a nutrient which is not only energy-yielding, but also known to contribute to growth and maintenance of muscle mass. It is also a healthy snack because a handful of almonds may have satiating properties that promote feelings of fullness, which may keep hunger at bay between meals. I am also extra cautious with Inaaya’s health during monsoons, and almonds being high in Vitamin E, act as an antioxidant and offers protection against infections caused by viruses and bacteria.

To strike a balance between shoots, promotions and everything in between, whilst taking care of Inaaya’s schedule almonds also keep me active. Recently I also came across a study that demonstrated the beneficial role of almonds in helping to reduce skin wrinkles. Who knew a simple food like almonds had so many benefits!

Yoga keeps me zen amidst all the chaos

My next secret is yoga. I prefer performing yoga for at least 30 minutes everyday, with an emphasis on breathing exercises to ensure I have a clear nasal passage, preventing any air-borne diseases. I have been practicing yoga for more than 2 decades now and what seemed as a rather tumultuous task has now been ingrained in my daily routine. Yoga has also helped me in maintaining a good posture and makes my skin glow.

Drink ample water to stay fresh

If there is one thing that I never compromise on, it is my bottle of water and liquids throughout the day. I try to drink at least 8-10 glasses of water every day. I also drink a glass of a vegetable or fruit smoothie that is rich in fiber. I often garnish my smoothie with almond chips to add a crunchy texture. I prefer drinking cucumber water or infusing my water with lemon and mint to refresh me when outdoors.

The above-mentioned simple formulas have been my mantras for life and I believe that it is better to keep them simple and natural. I’m not only excited for you all amazing mothers to try it out but also introduce them to your children. Here’s to living a healthy life: au natural!

(Soha Ali Khan is a Bollywood actor, a fitness enthusiast, and an author)