Wondering how you can deal with ‘Money Block’? Know it from expert

Are you someone who is carrying a ‘money block’ within yourself and that often results in slowing down your success? But what is a money block anyway? A money block is a series of thoughts, a mindset, or a feeling that gets in the way of you accomplishing financial success. It could be getting out of debt, saving a ton of money, increasing your income streams, or affording the lifestyle of your dreams.

In an informal chat with Kartik Naidu, creator of the Infinite Transformational Programs, told us about the Money Blocks we carry within us. He asked, “What is money, and why do you value it so much?”

Then he explained, “If I hold up a 100-dollar note for you, does it have value? Yes! But what if I tear it into two parts? Does it still have value? No. So what happened to the note that lost its value in seconds? And where does the value of the note lie?”

Money is energy

Money itself has no value of its own, and you only value it if you can trade it for something. If you cannot trade it, it loses its value. Whatever you trade your money for will fall under 3 categories, necessity, comfort, and luxury. So, money is energy that you can transform into the above purposes.

If you look around you, whatever exists in nature, exists in abundance – leaves, water, air, etc. Money is energy. What if you will receive a message on your phone right now that you have received 100 million dollars? You will feel surprised at first, then disbelief and an underlying emotion of hope and excitement. When you go to the bank, and you see the money, you will feel unexpected joy, gratitude, love, and a deep sense of security is going to stream in. Suddenly, everything is positive and bright, but all this is an internal experience fueled by an outward force.

Remember, money equals Emotion; emotion is energy in motion. What happens when you earn money in abundance, you feel a sense of security, and your self-worth and self-belief enhances.

One should never underestimate the power of emotion. A simple emotion of anger can increase your cortisol levels up to 400% for 72 hours which causes severe damage to the central nervous system. What if you generate the same positive emotions without an outward action or display; you generate joy, excitement, and love.

A feeling of positivity, hope, and belief, grows within you, and now you are all set for the manifestation of your goals. If you generate these emotions within and visualize an outwardly result or imagination, it will manifest into physicality. It may sound simple, but it needs to be repetitive, and you must hold that thought and emotion firmly in your will.

Money blocks

There are about 32 money blocks that he has observed working with people. And he discussed the most common one. Although all of these blocks can stop money from flowing to you.

The fear of success creates avoidance, just like the fear of failure. If you suffer from fear of failure, you may face avoidance or lack of will or motivation to work toward your goals or sometimes have no goal.

Fear of Success is similar. Success is not desirable to everyone; they may not know this consciously, but subconsciously, we block success for various reasons.

Success in itself brings a lot of responsibility, and we may not be ready to take on these responsibilities, may it be for our families or staff. Many people want an easy life, and subconsciously they believe they may not be able to live with ease and freedom if they become successful. This blocks their success.