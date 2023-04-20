Wondering how a book gets published and becomes a bestseller? Here’s the answer

A successful marketing strategy is crucial for turning any book into a bestseller. Finding a publisher who can handle proper distribution and marketing is a significant challenge. To help you understand the dynamics behind getting a book published, we got in touch with Bigfoot Publications. Here’s what Deepak Yadav, the founder of the company had to say.

How does a book become a bestseller?

He said, “Bigfoot Publications offers special services that set it apart from the competition. The staff works to support authors in popularising their works. With strong content and successful marketing, a book can become a bestseller in just a few months.”

India’s publishing sector

India’s publishing sector has been thriving and expanding at a remarkable rate of 30 per cent annually, with both the market’s size in terms of book sales and the number of books released increasing dramatically. However, the industry still faces significant challenges, such as copyright issues and piracy, which account for 20-25 per cent of the market and have a detrimental impact on the entire industry. To address these issues, India needs a strong regulatory environment.

How does it work?

The self-publishing company empowers authors to manage their books entirely, deepening their sense of connection to their creations. It started with the writers’ DIY projects that allow authors to control every process, including cover design, pagination, and alignment. The company’s primary goal is to generate long-term, lucrative, and sustainable growth. Effective growth strategies take into account the reality that company leaders are responsible for generating the greatest value for their organizations’ stakeholders.

The rise in overall educational spending, general enrollment rates of educational institutions, and the number of government programs committed to education are the primary growth drivers of the Indian publishing sector. Bigfoot Publications has a crew of house professionals who review the finished work before it is sent for publication to ensure accuracy and double-check all the facts. The author obtains a venue to showcase their originality through their work, inspiring other authors to come up with their ideas.

Once a book is out, Bigfoot Publications keeps on publishing it.

How to ensure that the book is available for a longer time?

A book can be published easily, but to ensure that it is available for a long time, it must be promoted. The publishing company offers various offline and online marketing services, including distribution through bookstores like Oxford and Crossword, distribution at book fairs, and newspaper endorsements.