Women’s Day: POPxo announces annual power women list 2022

This Women’s Day, POPxo declared it’s highly expected Power Women List 2022. In this second edition of the Annual Power List that dedicates extraordinary Indian women from various sectors who have made disparity in the world. As the pandemic is subsiding, we all are modifying back to normal lives. In this time, we witnessed incredible women who have taken charge and paved the way to success.



All women have reached greater heights by stretching the boundaries.



Founded by Priyanka Gill, POPxo is a digital community that helps people to maintain their lives. The POPxo Power Women List 2022 is an extension of that front. A POPxo Power Woman is someone who’s on a mission to make the world an unique place. With her mettle, courage and perseverance, she strives to become the best in the world. Her success story is inspiring by motivating others.



The POPxo editorial team researched and collated names of 75 women leaders from diverse domains out of which 22 were shortlisted for the POPxo Power Women List 2022. How does this make people establish the power move? Did the power help you to establish yourself as the top leader? And did they inspire and progress the younger generation? With the aim to bring the trailblazers together we feel that it is time to consider women as the real icon of the nation. The selection covered key points such as – did they make a #PowerMove in recent times?

Priyanka Gill, Co-Founder, Good Glamm Group and Founder & CEO, POPxo





“As the world struggled after the pandemic, incredible women were setting examples by demonstrating exceptional courage and confidence. They broke conceptions and created a narrative through their power moves. The POPxo Power Women list 2022 is our endeavour to celebrate and share their stories. I am super excited to announce the second edition POPxo Women Power List- Says Priyanka Gill, Co-Founder, Good Glamm Group and Founder & CEO, POPxo.



The POPxo Power Women List 2022 features:



1. Avani Lekhara, Para Shooter



2. Anjali Bhardwaj, Right To Information Activist



3. Bhawana Kanth, Fighter Pilot, Indian Air Force



4. Deepika Padukone, Actor, Producer & Mental Health Advocate



5. Dr. Gagandeep Kang, Scientist & Virologist



6. Falguni Nayar, Founder & CEO, Nykaa



7. Gita Gopinath, Deputy Managing Director, IMF



8. Hardika Shah, Founder & CEO, Kinara Capital



9. Harnaaz Sandhu, Miss Universe 2021, Actor & Model



10. Harpreet Chandi, British Sikh Army Officer & Physiotherapist



11. Kanika Tekriwal, CEO, JetSetGo Aviation Services Pvt Ltd



12. Malavika Hegde, CEO, Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd Megha Rajagopalan, Award-Winning Journalist



13. Menaka Guruswamy & Arundhati Katju, Lawyers & LGBTQA+ Activists



14. Megha Rajagopalan, Award-Winning Journalist



15. Namita Thapar, Executive Director, Emcure Pharmaceuticals



16. Prajakta Koli, Actor & Content Creator



17. PV Sindhu, Badminton Player



18. Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Chairperson, HCL Technologies



19. Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, Weightlifter



20. Sirisha Bandla, Aeronautical Engineer



21. Tashi Yangjom, Mountain Trekker



22. Vani Kola, Managing Director, Kalaari



In the POPxo Power Women List 2022, we applaud the bravery, determination and brilliance of the 22 women who put India on the global stage by bringing revolution. It is our privilege to include all remarkable women in the list. And we applaud them the way we understand that they are the best: by telling their story. Through in-depth interviews, social media amplification, and videos, we capture for the younger generation – to be inspiring and motivating.