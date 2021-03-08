  • MORE MARKET STATS
Women’s Day LIVE: President Kovind, PM Modi greet women on International Women’s Day

Updated: March 8, 2021 10:13:57 am

The theme of this year's Women's Day is -- Women in leadership: Achieving an equal future in a Covid-19 world. 

International Women’s DayOn Monday, President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra greeted women on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

International Women’s Day LIVE: March 8 is observed as International Women’s Day to celebrate the spirit of women. The aim is to celebrate their achievements and acknowledge their increasing visibility in every sphere of life. The idea behind celebrating the day is also to highlight the extraordinary roles played by women in almost every walk of life and salute their courage and determination. The theme of this year’s Women’s Day is — Women in leadership: Achieving an equal future in a Covid-19 world.

On Monday, President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted women on the occasion of International Women’s Day. PM Modi said India takes pride in their many accomplishments. Modi on Twitter said, “Saluting our indomitable #NariShakti on International Women’s Day! India takes pride in the many accomplishments of the women of our nation. It is our Government’s honour to be getting the opportunity to work towards furthering women empowerment across a wide range of sectors.”

President Kovid also took to Twitter to greet women. On the occasion of International Women’s Day, greetings and best wishes to all fellow citizens, he wrote on the social media platform. “Women in our country are setting new records and achievements in various fields. Let us collectively resolve to promote gender justice and eliminate inequality between women and men,” he tweeted.

 

    International Women's Day LIVE: Financial independence key to happiness and dignity for modern woman, says expert

    Women’s Day: Should Women be saving for their own retirement? Every year Women’s Day brings with it – A promise. A promise to honor, support and make women’s lives better. Come the D day, and one can’t but feel overwhelmed with all the fuss around this day. The media and the social media, both do their bit of giving glowing tributes to the amazing women all around us and then on a more basic level, there are special offers ranging from a free meal, special discounts on spa services, clothes or even a discounted holiday. However, for most of us it is just another day busy at our workplaces or homes till the next year when again everyone becomes all gung-ho on yet another ‘Women’s Day’! READ MORE

    International Women's Day LIVE: President Kovind extends greetings

    International Women’s Day LIVE: PM Modi wishes on Twitter; says India takes pride in accomplishments of women

    The first-ever Women’s Day was organised in 1911 by the early 20th century Marxist from Germany Clara Zetkin, who was born in Germany’s Wiederau. Two years later, in 1913, the date was changed to March 8, and it continues to be celebrated as such every year.
