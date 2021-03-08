Women’s Day LIVE: President Kovind, PM Modi greet women on International Women’s Day

On Monday, President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra greeted women on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

International Women’s Day LIVE: March 8 is observed as International Women’s Day to celebrate the spirit of women. The aim is to celebrate their achievements and acknowledge their increasing visibility in every sphere of life. The idea behind celebrating the day is also to highlight the extraordinary roles played by women in almost every walk of life and salute their courage and determination. The theme of this year’s Women’s Day is — Women in leadership: Achieving an equal future in a Covid-19 world.

On Monday, President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted women on the occasion of International Women’s Day. PM Modi said India takes pride in their many accomplishments. Modi on Twitter said, “Saluting our indomitable #NariShakti on International Women’s Day! India takes pride in the many accomplishments of the women of our nation. It is our Government’s honour to be getting the opportunity to work towards furthering women empowerment across a wide range of sectors.”

President Kovid also took to Twitter to greet women. On the occasion of International Women’s Day, greetings and best wishes to all fellow citizens, he wrote on the social media platform. “Women in our country are setting new records and achievements in various fields. Let us collectively resolve to promote gender justice and eliminate inequality between women and men,” he tweeted.

