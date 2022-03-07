Women’s Day gifting ideas as per astrology and zodiac signs

By Sidhharrth S Kumaar It isn’t easy to imagine the world without women who give birth to us and are a big part of our lives playing different roles. Observed on March 8 every year, International Women’s Day commemorates the glory of women in different fields. This occasion is also essential to raise awareness about women […]

It isn’t easy to imagine the world without women who give birth to us and are a big part of our lives playing different roles. Observed on March 8 every year, International Women’s Day commemorates the glory of women in different fields. This occasion is also essential to raise awareness about women empowerment, gender equality, violence and abuse against women, etc. In India as well, the occasion is celebrated at grand level. Most employers from the organized sector use this day to give some special gifts to women in their workforce on the day.

Herein, I have come up with some interesting gifting ideas with the help of zodiac signs. The presents customized as per zodiac signs match the personality traits of a person and enthuse new zeal of energy and passion. There are twelve zodiac signs, each with distinctive qualities, blessings, and downsides. Here are some sensational gift ideas for all the zodiac signs –

Aries (March 21–April 19)

They are born daredevils who aren’t scared of an adventure. They have a nostalgic desire to be a teen sometimes. They are the most confident and the most enthusiastic signs of all. Their charisma and natural talents are undeniable. They will always adore your gifts and love quirky things.

You can gift them –

Coffee Maker/ Beverage Warmer GPS smartwatch/ Smart Sunglasses Desk Set

Taurus (April 20–May 20)

They are practical, so quality items that add functionality to their safe space will melt their guarded hearts into sweet, sweet jelly. They are calculated and thrive on structured routines. A bull represents them for their stability and strength. They are one of the detailed planners. You can gift them –

Alarm Clock Perfume Books Set

Gemini (May 21–June 20)

They get bored very quickly and are social and livable. They believe that variety is the spice of life and are quick to change their minds. Gemini love pen and paper, so they’d appreciate fountain pain or personalized stationery. They can also be desirable readers who love to travel and explore the world.

So, You can gift them-

Fountain Pen/ Notebook Travel Guide Luggage Bags

Cancer (June 21–July 22)

Crab represents them, and they are the most protective and loving sign in the zodiac. They have a never-ending love for Candles, but they can never have enough candles; they love cooking so that you can gift them with-

Cooking pan Gift Card Desktop Photo Calendar with their photo or with the family photo.

Leo (July 23–August 22)

They are born to be “STARS” and are one of the broadest and most creative minds, and carry a tremendous amount of confidence. They love to dress up and make a statement. They love pampering and also love skincare things.

So, You can gift them-

Pearl Earrings/Pearl Necklace Stylish sunglasses Hair Perfume

Virgo (August 23–September 22)

Their mind is always working, and they never sit free; they love to use their mind. They have a practical approach to life. They love to solve crossword puzzles, and they’ll also appreciate a treat of a clean and delicious meal. You can gift them useful office accessories, and you can give them with-

Fitness Tracker Crossword Puzzles Monthly Planner

Libra (September 23–October 22)

Libras are loving and sensual. They are open-minded, work well with others, and can also be great co-workers or partners. They are probably the most stylish sign of all, so you can gift them with –

Silky Blouse/ Fluffy Blanket Meditation Cushion Reusable Manicure Constellation

Scorpio (October 23–November 21)

Scorpions are known for their mysteriousness. They love to wear black and leather. They are intense and animated souls. You can gift them with-

Nice Lingerie Leather Jacket Leather Phone or Laptop Case

Sagittarius (November 22–December 21)

They are known as “World travellers”. They prefer comfortable and practical clothing. They are excited by life

You can gift them with-

Passport case/ Suitcase Camera Round Trip ticket to Somewhere

Capricorn (December 22–January 19)

Capricorns are notoriously practical and ambitious. And at the same time, they are no-nonsense types, and it shows. They like simple and clean things. So, You can gift them with-

Wireless Hand Warmer Casio Watch Fashionable Scarf

Aquarius (January 20–February 18)

They love technology and care deeply for the planet. They are anything but conventional and love electronics. You can gift them with –

Latest Phone or Laptop Pocket thermal Printer Crystal Water Bottle

Pisces (February 19–March 20)

Pisces is a water element, so they love anything soft and cosy. They prioritize self-care and love luxury gifts.

So, you can gift them with –

Leather Journal Book of Poetry Picture Locket Necklace

(The author, Sidhharrth S Kumaar is Founder of NumroVani, and Astro Numerologist, Spiritual Business & Personalized Wellness Coach. He is a renowned name in Astro numerology. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the Financial Express Online.)