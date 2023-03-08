scorecardresearch
Women’s Day 2023: Meet this IIT Delhi dropout who is revolutionizing the business of fashion influencing in India

Aaihsa is on a mission to empower women fashion influencers to break free from advertising revenues and make better decisions for their followers.

Written by FE Lifestyle
Updated:
Here's how this woman made it big

In India’s rapidly growing e-commerce market, live commerce is becoming an increasingly popular trend. According to a recent report by Bain & Company, live commerce in India is expected to grow at a compound annual rate of 120 percent over the next few years, reaching $4-5 billion in gross merchandise value by 2025.

Despite this growth, the report also highlighted that only a small percentage of India’s influencer market is currently engaged in live commerce. This is where Aaihsa Nisni and her team at Livesocom.com, come in. Aaihsa is on a mission to empower women fashion influencers to break free from advertising revenues and make better decisions for their followers.

Livesocom.com’s live commerce platform enables influencers to showcase products in real-time, interact with their followers, and build authentic connections with their audience. By prioritizing transparency and authenticity, Aaihsa is helping to create a more trustworthy and empowering ecosystem for influencers and consumers alike.

Overall, Aaihsa Nisni is a trailblazer in the live commerce industry, using her platform to empower women influencers and support women artists in India. With live commerce expected to grow exponentially in the coming years, Aaihsa and Team are well-positioned to lead the charge in revolutionizing the way we think about e-commerce and influencer marketing in India.

First published on: 08-03-2023 at 11:19 IST