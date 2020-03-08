International Women’s Day 2020 Live: PM Narendra Modi hands his Social Media accounts to inspiring women

Women’s Day 2020: Prime Minister Narendra Modi , arguably the biggest trendsetter in India now had announced to hand over his Twitter. He has announced that his twitter account will be in operation by the women who inspire us all.

International Women’s Day LIVE: The day when all women are celebrated is finally here. Although a day is too short a time to thank all the women in our lives, the International Women’s Day provides us with an opportunity to make them feel special for the contribution they have made in our life.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, arguably the biggest trendsetter in India, now had announced to hand over his Twitter. He has announced that his twitter account will be in operation by the women who inspire us all. The Prime Minister has launched initiated the move under #SheInspiresUs.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to interact with “Nari Shakti” awardees. Handing over of his Twitter account followed his surprise tweet on quitting social media sites. The announcement created a buzz and had left his followers bemused. “This Women’s Day (March 8), I will give away my social media accounts to women whose life & work inspire us. This will help them ignite motivation in millions,” PM Modi had tweeted.

President Ram Nath Kovind also expressed her best wishes and greetings to the Indian women as well as women all over the world. The president further said that the This day International Women’s Day is an occasion to celebrate the untiring efforts and crucial role of women in building a better society, nation, and world. President Kovind urged the people to pledge to ensure safety and respect for women so that their growth is not hindered and they can move forward in the direction of fulfilling their hopes and aspirations.

Throughout the world, people are pushing for gender equality and women empowerment via #EachforEqual campaign.