Women’s Day 2019: Wishes, quotes, messages to make this occasion special

Women’s Day 2019 Wishes, International Women’s Day Wishes

International Women’s Day Wishes, Messages, SMS: Woman’s Day is celebrated on March 8 in many countries across the world. This is a day to celebrate womanhood and their achievements overcoming the socio-cultural and religious barriers.

Woman’s Day was first observed on February 28, 1909 in the US – a year later, in 1910, March 8 was suggested to be celebrated as ‘International Woman’s Day’ by the International Woman’s Conference.

The theme Women’s Day 2019 is ‘Think equal, build smart, innovate for change’. This theme was selected by the United Nations to focus on gender equality, woman empowerment and along with that, in social protection systems, accessible and sustainable infrastructure.

The UN explained the theme was chosen as trends indicate a continuing gender divide in the field of science, technology, engineering, mathematics and design – where women are under-represented.

This year’s Women’s Day is expected to give a much-deserved push to women across the world in order to achieve the ambitious Sustainable Development Goals by 2030 and make sure that no girl is left behind.

Here are some inspiring Women’s Day wishes, quotes, messages that you can use on the occasion:

> “There is no chance for the welfare of the world unless the condition of woman is improved. It is not possible for a bird to fly on only one wing. There is no hope for that family or country where there is no estimation of women, where they live in sadness. For this reason, they have to be raised first.” – Swami Vivekananda

Wish you a very Happy Women’s Day!

> “Think like a queen.

A queen is not afraid to fail.

Failure is another steppingstone to greatness.” – Oprah Winfrey

Happy Women’s Day 2019!

> “If you do not allow one to become a lion, he will become a fox. Women are a power, only now it is more evil because man oppresses woman; she is the fox, but when she is no longer oppressed, she will be the lion.” – Swami Vivekananda

A Very Happy Women’s Day!

> “The greatest gift to man is women, but the greatest gift to women is herself.”- CC Campbell

Happy Women’s Day!

> “The difference between a broken community and a thriving one is the presence of women who are valued.” – Michelle Obama

Happy Women’s Day 2019!

> “Women are the largest untapped reservoir of talent in the world.”- Hillary Clinton

Wish you a Happy International Women’s Day!