Women have more sex partners than men in these 11 states/UTs; Rajasthan leads the chart: NFHS

Contrary to the stereotype that men have more sexual partners while women stay with one partner for their life, the latest data by the National Family Health Survey reveals that in 11 states and Union Territories, women are not that far behind men. The percentage of men who had sexual intercourse with someone who was neither their spouse nor lived with stood at 4 per cent, according to the NFHS data. The percentage of women who had more than one sexual partner was 0.5 per cent.

The survey that was conducted among 1.1 lakh women and 1 lakh men reflected that the number of sexual partners on average for women was higher than for men in many states and Union territories.

States and UTs that had highest number of women who had sex:

These states and UTs are Rajasthan, Haryana, Chandigarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Madhya Pradesh, Assam, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Puducherry, and Tamil Nadu. Rajasthan had the highest number of women who had on average 3.1 sex partners as against 1.8 for men.

But the percentage of men who had sexual intercourse with someone who was neither their spouse nor live-in partner, in the 12 months preceding the survey, stood at 4 per cent. For women, the number stood at 0.5 per cent.

The significance of the survey:

The National Family Health Survey-5 conducted during 2019-21 surveyed 707 districts of the country from 28 States and eight UTs. The national report also provides data on socioeconomic and other background characteristics, useful for policy formulation and effective programme implementation.

Among people who had sex in the past 12 months, women and men who never married were more likely than those currently married or formerly married to report having sex with person who was neither their spouse nor lived with them.





