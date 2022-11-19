Women Entrepreneurship Day: Women entrepreneurs can bring positive changes in society’

Women are our society’s most tenacious pillars. Women are achieving great success in their professional lives these days, with many of them becoming successful entrepreneurs. Women Entrepreneurship Day is observed to recognise and celebrate the success of female entrepreneurs, as well as to bring positivity into our society.

“It takes a lot to be Subtle yet Confident, Not take no for an answer, make yourself feel at home/confident in a male-majority workforce. It takes resilience to be Graceful yet Forceful. Use the powers that Nature bestowed on you as a Woman to your fullest advantage and Make a Difference!”

To bring about Positive change in Society, it is imperative that all of us first be role models that people around us can identify with.

Without being confrontational, we can change the mindset of society by giving them the peace of mind that the Homefront will be looked after when we are working outside. After all Women are born Nurturers, and only when we know that our Homes are not neglected, that we can go out there and kill it!” said Mayurakshi Das , Elixir AI.

Nupur Garg- WinPE, Board Member, Senior Advisor, PE Industry said that “Women entrepreneurs positively impact the society and economy at multiple levels. In the process of turning entrepreneurs, women challenge the status quo and bust societal stereotypes that demand women stay at home. This disruption of commonly held beliefs catalyses massive social change, making women financially independent and empowered. More women at the helm of businesses have a significant cascading effect, bringing in more women across the workforce and supply chain, leading to increased participation of women in the overall economic activity. On a more micro basis, women entrepreneurs serve as vital role models for younger women. Women entrepreneurs have also been found to have a greater emphasis on sustainability and building good businesses – which we all know today as being critical for future success”

Women from all walks of life have made their contributions in various ways. Women have explored and been recognised for a wide range of endeavours in recent years.

“There is a significant body of research that links female entrepreneurship with greater economic prosperity and well-being. But in my view, the most significant impact is in how they break barriers and perceptions both within their personal environments as well as within the larger industry context; allowing for a more open dialogue to take place on social norms and practices.” Said Basant Kaur Director – Juvena Herbals

“Women are known for their power of expression. In any situation or relationship, it has been observed that women are good communicators and are often more approachable than their male counterparts, which in turn brings about a more conducive environment in the workplace. Women are more adaptable to any new change and it’s a well known phenomenon that for an enterprise/business to grow, the only constant thing is change.

Rigidity leads to the downfall while adaptability is the key to success. Women have mastered this art ever since their existence. The participation of more and more women in each sector has led to the increase in financial and emotional graph of any institution. Women are not only afraid to try different things but also are excited for the opportunities, which makes them the pioneer of many new ventures. Women have been exploring numerous avenues which in turn has helped the other entrepreneurs boost up their confidence. Learning by doing is another example that they have set.” Added Basant Kaur.